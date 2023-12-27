Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

AFM: SNOW MUSIC Comes to Alaska PAC in January

The performance is on January 7, 2024 at UAA Recital Hall.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

AFM: Snow Music comes to Alaska PAC in January 2024. The performance is on January 7, 2024 at UAA Recital Hall.

Experience poems, stories, and music, all about snow: swirling snow, crunching snow, glistening snow! Created for children and youth, this program features music by Howard Blake from the beloved animated classic, The Snowman (including the mesmerizing “Walking in the Air”), “Winter” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and a reading of Lynne Rae Perkins Snow Music, where words transform into musical notes and sentences shape musical melodies.

Lineup:

Kate Egan, narrator

Aurora Borealis Quartet:
Emily Madsen, violin
Danika Watson, violin
Koree Guzman, viola
Jocelyn Schendel, cello




