VIDEO: IF CITIES COULD DANCE Highlights Albuquerque Dancers Who Combine Hip-Hop and Indigenous Styles of Dance

An award-winning Bay Area series "If Cities Could Dance" is highlighting Albuquerque dancers for their work combining hip-hop and Native or Indigenous styles of dance.

Albuquerque's thriving hip-hop and freestyle dance scene is influenced by Indigenous dancers from many tribes, Pueblos and other communities.

A strong sense of solidarity holds it all together, say dancers Anne Pesata (Jicarilla Apache) and Raven Bright (Diné).

The couple describes the scene as "Indigenous futurism." Meet Randy L. Barton, or Randy Boogie, a dancer, DJ and artist (Navajo) who created The Sacred Cypher, an event that highlights how Indigenous art forms connect with hip-hop.

