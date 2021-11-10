Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The International Shakespeare Center Announces 2022 Summer Rep Season

The ISC will embark on a journey of enchantment and redemption next summer.

Nov. 10, 2021  

The International Shakespeare Center, Santa Fe, has announced its 2022 Summer Rep Season and it promises to be another bright one.

Coming off a 2021 summer season of highly successful productions of Julius Caesar and Coriolanus, the ISC will embark on a journey of enchantment and redemption next summer.

Exploring two of Shakespeare's late romances, The Winter's Tale and Pericles, Artistic Director Ariana Karp says "...the company will dive into the depths of these beautiful plays and encounter magic, love, loss, jealousy, healing, and forgiveness. The plays will be performed with a tight ensemble of actors and feature original music."

Scheduled for July 2022, (specific dates and directors to be determined), the ISC will perform The Winter's Tale and Pericles in repertory at The New Mexico Actor's Lab in Santa Fe.



