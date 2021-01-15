Teatro Paraguas Presents Darryl Wellington Performing His One-Act Monologue BLACK HISTORY MONTH

In honor of Black History Month, Darryl Wellington will perform his one-act monologue Black History Month, and read selections of his poetry. The reading takes place live on ZOOM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., and will be followed by a Q&A with the author.

Darryl Lorenzo Wellington has spent over 20 years as a journalist, syndicated columnist, playwright, poet, and performance artist. Darryl will give a reading of his poetry, creative nonfiction, and a one act play focusing on themes for Black History Month. Darryl Lorenzo Wellington's essays on poverty, economic justice, race relations, African American history, and civil rights history have appeared in The Nation, The Guardian, The Progressive, Christian Science Monitor, The Atlantic, Dissent, Crisis (NAACP's magazine), and many more. He writes a semi-regular column in The Santa Fe Reporter. His poetry chapbook Life's Prisoners was published by Flowstone Press in 2017. He has appeared as a guest on the Tavis Smiley radio show and is currently a writing fellow at Community Change located in Washington, D.C. He lives in Santa Fe, NM.

The reading is free, and donations to Teatro Paraguas are gratefully accepted. The link to register may be found at www.teatroparaguas.org, or may be requested by emailing <teatroparaguas@gmail.com>