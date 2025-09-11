THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Will Play Popejoy Hall This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Life and Music of George Michael will visit Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque on Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. This concert-style show will celebrate the late superstar’s legacy with live renditions of hits from his time with Wham! as well as his iconic solo career.

Chronicling Michael’s musical journey and his deep connection with fans, the production will feature songs including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Father Figure.” Writer and director Dean Elliott noted: “There’s real magic that happens in the room when these songs come alive on stage. We’re honored to help keep George’s spirit shining and share his incredible legacy with even more fans across the country.”

Michael sold over 115 million albums during his career, rising to fame with Wham! in the early 1980s before launching a solo career with Faith, one of the best-selling albums of all time. He earned two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Ticket Information

The Life and Music of George Michael will be presented Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. at Popejoy Hall. Tickets are priced at $77.50, $63.50, $52.50, and $29.50, and are available online at popejoypresents.com, by phone at (505) 277-4569, or in person at the UNM Ticket Offices inside the UNM Bookstore.