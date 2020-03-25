Spencer Theater Cancels April 2020 Performances

Adhering to current state and federal guidelines, the ongoing pandemic, and our concern for the health and safety of all, the Spencer Theater has CANCELLED both the April 11 "The Haggard Brothers: Tribute To Merle Haggard" and April 25 "The Brothers Four."

Both performances will be rescheduled. (Dates TBD). Spencer Box Office is in the process of contacting all ticket holders to the April 11 and April 25 performances, offering a refund or the opportunity to credit your account for future use.

The theater is closed to the public until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to the many good times to come.

Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Alto, NM 88312 • Box Office (9-5 M-F) (575) 336-4800 • www.spencertheater.com





