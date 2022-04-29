Spencer Theater Announces 2022 Summer Season

Catch what's on stage at the Spencer Theater this Summer Season 2022, a popping 13-week calendar of live music, special events and dining fun. The vibrant line-up includes everything from traditional western swing, contemporary folk, gospel and classic country, iconic rock and pop superstars, award-winning Mediterranean (flamenco/Greek) guitar, folk and surf rock legends, full-stage tributes, and children's musical theatre.

Public ticket sales to all shows start May 4. Public dining buffets and bar service is available two hours before most shows. For show and buffet ticket sales and information, call the Spencer Theater Box Office at 575.336.4800 or visit www.spencertheater.com - the only official theater website for ticketing.

What's on stage this season:

Papa Doo Run Run

Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). Catch the waves with one of California's legendary "beach party bands," a 6-person ensemble celebrating Surf Era music. Sponsored in part by Rolla Hinkle III. Pork loin buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

"Taste of the Spencer" Fundraiser Dinner & Auction

Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. ($125). Taking place on our hi-tech stage, this casual party features fine wines, plated dinners of filet mignon & lobster tail, and a fast-paced live auction. Proceeds benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. Fine-tuned fun! Professional auctioneer: Clay Golden.

Bob Wills' Texas Playboys

Under Direction of Jason Roberts Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). The world-famous Texas Swing band features 10 musicians on fiddles, keyboards & horns: "Faded Love," "I Ain't Got Nobody," "New San Antonio Rose" more! Sponsored in part by Lynn & Bruce Morgan and Rainmakers Resort and Club. Southern fried chicken buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Cody Ray Slaughter's Ultimate Elvis Tribute

Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ($45-$76). The world's foremost Elvis impersonator performs all of Elvis' moves, grooves and songs with spot-on vocals, swagger & costuming. Sponsored in part by Rainmakers Resort and Club. Chicken fajitas & chile rellenos buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

The Ball Brothers

Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ($45-$56). Award-winning southern gospel quartet singing message-driven, praiseworthy melodies with their rhythmic band. Sponsored in part by Lynn & Bruce Morgan and Sandra & David Barrett. Four cheese manicotti & tomato meat sauce buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Missoula Children's Theatre's "Red Riding Hood"

Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. ($10 for children, $18 adults). Casting call for all children ages 6-17, no experience necessary. Auditions: Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. (Arrive at 8:30). Free weeklong acting workshop culminates in public performance. Information: (575) 336-4800. Sponsored by Ruidoso Ford Lincoln.

A1A - The Official & Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ($45-$76). Famed Tropical Rock group is the ONLY tribute band endorsed by Buffett: spot-on "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger In Paradise," "Son of a Sailor," and more. Sponsored in part by Rolla Hinkle III. Baked Pacific Cod buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Pavlo

Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). Stunning guitarist & band fusing flamenco, Greek, Latin, Balkan and classical traditions into unique "Mediterranean" sound. Pavlo's rhythmic blends of guitars, bass & percussion create intoxicating original music. Sponsored in part by Scott Northam, CPA, PC. Beef & shrimp kebab buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Tony Orlando In Concert

Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m. & Sunday, August 7 at 2 p.m. ($76-$79). Pop-Rock music icon, actor, entertainer, 3x AMA winner with a string of #1 mega hits: "Tie A Yellow Ribbon 'Round The Ole Oak Tree," "Knock Three Times," "Candida," more will be joined here with his band of 6. Career highlights include 15 Top 40 hits, 2 Platinum & 3 Gold albums, Congressional Medal of Honor, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, TV variety show. Appearing with band of 6. Sponsored by Kay Bird, Sandy Erwin, Linda & Michael Stinson. Buffets ($25): Saturday: Angus beef meatloaf at 6 p.m.; Sunday: chicken & waffles at noon.

Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ($66-$69). 2x Grammy-winning star & her band: "18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses," "Walk the Way the Wind Blows," "The Battle Hymn of Love," and more. Sponsored in part by Sandra & Ron Carroll. Green chile chicken lasagna buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Jim Curry's Tribute To The Music Of John Denver

Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). Join the acclaimed singer Jim Curry & his band for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. Sponsored in part by Susanne O'Malley. BBQ brisket buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

Rainmakers Golf Tourney

Tuesday, August 23 at 7 a.m. ($125) - Benefitting Spencer operations & programming.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Thursday, August 25 & Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ($76-$79). Grammy Hall of Famers, this group of 6 is one of the most iconic country-folk-rock bands in American musical history: "Mr. Bojangles," "Long Hard Road," "Fishin' In The Dark," more. Sponsored by The R.D. & Joan Dale Hubbard Foundation. Buffet, Friday only: Chicken fried steak with gravy ($25) at 6 p.m.

Lonesome Traveler Live In Concert

Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. ($45-$66). Multi-media production with cast of 6 musicians celebrating the tunes of the folk music era: "Blowin' In The Wind," "Midnight Special," "Puff, The Magic Dragon," more. Sponsored in part by "Betsy." Crispy fried catfish nuggets buffet ($25) at 6 p.m.

