Spencer Theater Receives 2021 Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Art Recipient

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced the artists and major contributors to the arts who will receive the 2021 Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts.

This year's recipients are Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, Edward "Gus" Foster, Ricardo Caté, Susan Contreras, Dave Grusin, Kathleen Wall, and gallupARTS. Since 1974, the Awards have celebrated the foundational role that artists, art, and supporters play in the state. The Awards are presented by the New Mexico Arts Commission and New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA).

"Artists didn't stop last year, even when most everything we love was cancelled or postponed by the virus," said Governor Lujan Grisham. "So many incredible artists rose to meet the moment, finding great inspiration in challenging times, tapping into a wellspring of creativity and resilience that reflects the best of us, reminding us that the darkest moments are often where we find what we're made of and discover and re-discover what we are capable of as a people. I'm humbled every day to be governor of such an incredible state, filled with so many talented artists, whose commitment to their craft extends and elevates our state's multi-generational legacy of artistic innovation and quality. To have the opportunity to celebrate the unique talents of these incredible artists and supporters of the arts is a joy - they represent the very best of the Land of Enchantment."

"Over the past 18 months, we have turned to arts and culture for entertainment, comfort, and understanding. As we move forward, creative workers, organizations, and those that support them are more important in building physical, emotional, and economic well-being of our communities," stated Debra Garcia y Griego, Cabinet Secretary of the NMDCA. "It is an honor to recognize and celebrate the work of this year's outstanding recipients.

The arts and culture sector in New Mexico normally contributes about $5.6 billion annually to the state's economy. This industry enjoys a national reputation that is far beyond the state's size or economic standing. Including persons employed in cultural tourism, art and cultural education, and industries linked to the unique culture and heritage of the state, the arts and Cultural Industry employs nearly 77,000 individuals, equal to nearly one in 10 jobs (9.8%) across the state. That is more than the state's construction and manufacturing industries combined.

2021 marks the 47th annual celebration of the Governor's Arts Awards. A diverse and noteworthy list of painters, weavers, sculptors, dancers, musicians, storytellers, poets, actors, playwrights, and potters have been honored by the Governor's Arts Awards. Past awardees include: Georgia O'Keeffe, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Maria Martinez, Tony Abeyta, Glenna Goodacre, Tony Hillerman, N. Scott Momaday, Tammy Garcia, Lucy Lippard, and Catherine Oppenheimer.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held Friday, October 22, 2021. Please visit nmarts.org/governors-arts-awards for more information as details become available.