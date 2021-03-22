Santa Fe Symphony and Meow Wolf Team Up For Virtual Concert

Santa Fe Symphony kicks off its 2021 Spring Virtual Concert Series with a collaboration with Meow Wolf of Santa Fe, in Music of the Universe on March 21 at 4:00 PM.

Experience your Santa Fe Symphony players performing in this multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds, and an expansive narrative amidst surreal, maximalist, and mesmerizing art exhibits.

Meow Wolf's permanent installation of the "House of Eternal Return" in Santa Fe launched in March 2016 with support from "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin.

This free digital concert will premiere Sunday, March 21 @ 4:00 pm and will be available to view through April 21.

Tickets are required for this free event. Or subscribe to the entire virtual series, which includes this concert.

Learn more at https://santafesymphony.org/event/meow-wolf/.