Santa Fe Playhouse to Launch 505 ALIVE! Summer Festival Series

The Santa Fe Playhouse will present its Summer Festival Series, 505 Alive!, taking place from June 5 - July 27, 2025. This groundbreaking event will showcase genre-defying performances that push boundaries, challenge perspectives, and honor underrepresented communities. With a focus on the stories and spirit of our community, the Summer Festival Series is set to be an unforgettable experience for attendees.

505 ALIVE! Festival Highlights:

UNBOUND: A Performance Ritual by Dancing Earth Creations UNBOUND is a performance ritual and community-powered project that works with dance, storytelling, poetics, and communal gatherings to uplift the lives, legacies, and stories of the artists' Native ancestors who were captured and enslaved during Spanish colonization.

BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey by Debra Ann Byrd. This autobiographical solo show chronicles the trials and triumphs of Byrd's life: her joy-filled and tumultuous youth growing up in Harlem, her fateful encounter with a troupe of Shakespearean actors, and ultimately her gender-flipped journey to playing Shakespeare's noble, flawed general Othello.

TRUNK by Riley Samuel Merritt TRUNK is a one-man, interactive production that delves into the mind of a young artist reckoning with his approaching death. Written and performed by Riley Samuel Merritt, the play draws from over a decade of his personal writings-poetry, prose, and original songs-to examine the fragile intersections of identity, ambition, and connection.

Untitled Shadow Puppet Play by Devo Ludlow and Janaki Ranpura Playwright Janaki Ranpura and puppet artist Devon Ludlow join forces to devise a new shadow puppet performance exploring death, transformation, and the regenerative power of life after loss. Using projections, scrims, dancers, and puppetry, the piece draws on their combined 50 years of experience to craft a visually striking, emotionally resonant work.

ECHO IN THE CANYON by Dancing with Fire Productions "Echo In The Canyon" a Native Theater Production is in honor of ceremonial theater, to celebrate all Native and Indigenous performing artists across Turtle Island and to showcase all of our individual talents together in one space and empower our next generations to come. Each Act represents the four sacred directions: East, South, West and North.

PLAY. WRITE. - A New Work Incubator Series

A new program dedicated to supporting new work development. The launch of Play. Write. will feature a developmental workshop and public presentations of obie-winning playwright José Rivera's A LUNAR RHAPSODY, a provocative exploration of culture, community, and inter-dimensional beings during a lunar eclipse. Play. Write. will also feature four staged readings of pieces by New Mexican playwrights, directed by Leonard Madrid. Playwrights include Tatiana Isabel Gil (Lithosphere Heart), Rhiannon Frazier (Achey Little Places), Raul Garza (Frijolebeans), and Paul Esquibel (Moonman).

Santa Fe Playhouse is offering two types of Festival Passes: the Standard Festival Pass and the Premium Festival Pass. Both passes provide access to all eight festival presentations, and pass holders can choose their desired dates and shows.

The Standard Festival Pass allows attendees to select eight festival presentations for the price of seven. Pass holders can choose any standard or standard plus seats available and receive a free ticket to the Festival Kick-Off Party.

The Premium Festival Pass includes access to all eight festival presentations, the option to choose any available seats, a free ticket to both the Festival Kick-Off and Closing Parties.

Tickets for the Summer Festival Series and Festival Passes are available for purchase on the Santa Fe Playhouse website or at the box office.

