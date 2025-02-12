Santa Fe Playhouse Expands Leadership In The 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Santa Fe Playhouse will welcome Jessica Morrow to its leadership team in the role of Managing Director starting in March 2025. This expansion of the leadership team is part of an exciting move for the company to further implement new programming that supports their vision and mission.

"I've been a longtime fan of the work Santa Fe Playhouse has produced in service of the New Mexico performing arts community and am excited to join this talented team. This community has loved and shepherded this theatre for 100 years and I am eager to learn from those storied theatre makers and leverage my theatrical management experience to guide this organization on its path." - Jessica Morrow.

Morrow joins SFP after serving as Associate General Manager with ShowTown Theatricals on projects such as, Oh, Mary! (Broadway), Parade (2023 Best Revival of a Musical on Broadway and First National Tour), How to Dance In Ohio (Broadway), A Christmas Carol (National Tour), and numerous productions in development. Morrow has also worked as a company manager in New York and beyond; Beetlejuice (Broadway), Jesus Christ Superstar, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Something Rotten. She holds a MFA in Performing Arts Management from Brooklyn College, a BA in Theatre and Minor in Business from West Texas A&M University. In her role as managing director, Morrow will be handling daily operations and business strategy.

"(Jessica's) experience showcases her ability to manage complex operations and coordinate diverse teams with precision. (She) will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen the Playhouse's operations and I am excited to welcome her to our team." - Anna M. Hogan, SFP Producing Artistic Director

Anna M. Hogan will continue in her current role as Producing Artistic Director at SFP and curating two new programs this season; 505 Alive! and PLAY. WRITE. - both of which champion marginalized voices in the theater and incubate new work. Additionally, she will be lending her creative direction to two productions this season; SOMETHING ROTTEN! and Kate Hamill's DRACULA: (A Feminist Revenge Fantasy). As Producing Artistic Director, Hogan curates and oversees the artistic vision of SFP while assembling the artistic teams for each production.

"We have such a strong team at the Playhouse led by Anna's artistic vision. It is thrilling to welcome Jessica to this leadership team with her wealth of experience. I look forward to seeing where our next steps can take this beloved company. I am looking forward to the shift in my position to focus my energy on the relationships and support structures which will help give the Playhouse even more stability and opportunity to grow in service of our mission." - Colin Hovde, SFP Executive Director

Executive Director Colin Hovde will be transitioning into a new role as Director of Advancement focusing on community engagement and leading SFP's development strategy. Under Hovde's leadership, the company has persevered after the challenging waters of the pandemic, seen growth in all departments and welcomed new audiences to the SFP theatre community. In 2024, the company achieved its highest ever average attendance for the season. In addition to this new leadership role, Hovde will be opening the season as director of the life-affirming play EVERY BRILLIANT THING.

"The SFP Board is confident that this team will continue to elevate and expand the work done at the Playhouse and will make momentous strides towards achieving our vision of being your local nationally acclaimed theater." - Erin Bunkley, SFP Board Chair

