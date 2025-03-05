SKYLIGHT Opens at North Fourth Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SKYLIGHT will run at North Fourth Theatre, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM, 3 weekends, from March 28 – April 13, 2025. Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm. For more information, season and individual tickets, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (505) 460-4823.

SKYLIGHT was written by English playwright David Hare and premiered in May 1995 at The National Theatre and was transferred to a theatre in London's West End in 1996. Later that year it transferred to Broadway. The play, its director and actors garnered UK's Olivier Awards, were nominated for Broadway's Tony Awards, and won a New York Drama Critics' Circle award. The play also won the New York Drama Critics' Circle award as Best Foreign Play.

The play is set in a London flat on a cold and chilly winter's day. It is a touching drama that delves into the complex emotional and ideological tensions between a successful restaurant owner (played by Matt Heath) and his former lover, a young schoolteacher, (played by Rachel Foster) as they reconnect over a shared past amidst the backdrop of personal and societal changes in post-Thatcher Britain. Playing Tom's son is Aodán Luther-Salazar.

Albuquerque director (and founding member/artistic director of West End Productions) Colleen Neary McClure chose this play because “I love how the characters take you on an emotional roller coaster of human feelings. There is resolution ultimately, but in a very real and truthful way. The characters are able to resonate with us. Most likely because there are only three of them to tell the story, and so each one has so much more to say. "Skylight" is a story of family ties, the quest to reach out to others less fortunate, the need to reconnect and try to bring back emotions from the past. More than that I dare not tell. Come see it for yourselves.”

WEST END PRODUCTIONS, established in 2015, focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Our pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, thought provoking and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.

