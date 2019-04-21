Rio Bonito Folk Festival Comes to New Mexico

Fort Stanton Inc. (FSI) and Friends of Historic Lincoln, NM Historic Sites have teamed up for the first-ever Rio Bonito Folk Fest - an all-day, all-inclusive music festival on Saturday, May 4th on the Parade Grounds at Fort Stanton - approximately 18 miles from Ruidoso in between Capitan and Lincoln, on Airport Road , HWY 220. This celebration of Americana, Bluegrass and Roots music is the perfect May-getaway for lovers of live music, New Mexico wines and beers and a picturesque backdrop of Fort Stanton Historic Site.

Starting at 11AM and ending at 8PM, Five bands will take the stage on the lawn of the parade grounds. Arts and crafts vendors, a food court, kids' corner and a songwriting competition complete this full day of music, art, food and fun. Assisted by both AMP Concerts of Albuquerque and the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts in Alto, the Rio Bonito musical lineup features a diverse range of quality acts, spanning several genres and generations, including folk, bluegrass and even céilí which involves dancing and playing Gaelic folk music.

Two talented local bands will start the day off right;

Jones & Miles performs Americana, Punk bluegrass, blues, and Irish folk.

Delaney Davis will team up with Maria Goza for some haunting harmonies onstage. Davis' debut album, Just a Dream was followed by Into the Woods featuring world-renowned flamenco guitarist, Ottmar Liebert.

Duke City Ceili Band, considered the best Ceili Band in New Mexico, features the award-winning Grace Broadhead on fiddle. This unique band promises music to "make your feet move!"

Higher Ground Bluegrass - recently voted "Best Folk/Americana Band" in the BEST OF BURQUE MUSIC 2019! - will perform next, followed by

Lone Pinon, also from Albuquerque - an acoustic conjunto whose music celebrates the integrity of their region's cultural roots. Multi-instrumentalists Noah Martinez and Jordan Wax use the fiddle, bajo quinto, accordion, quinta huapanguera, mandolin, guitars, and bilingual vocals to play a wide spectrum of traditional music that is "at home" in New Mexico.

Heralded by CMT Edge as "one of the most promising bands on the bluegrass scene," the Nashville-based group The Barefoot Movement headlines the Rio Bonito Folk Fest. Whether emotional ballads or rip-roaring barn-burners, this acoustic band offers something for everyone. With two full length albums, an EP of traditional music, appearances at some of the top bluegrass festivals in the United States, this group has enjoyed almost non-stop touring plus a Momentum Award, naming them "Band of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

But not only is great music on tap at the Rio Bonito Folk Fest - actual Beer is too ! Including offerings from Sierra Blanca Brewery, Bonito Valley Brewing Company and Lost Hiker. Noisy Water Winery and Tularosa Vineyards will offer a selection of local wines, and Glencoe Distillery will also feature fun spirits from their distillery in the Hondo Valley. Food Vendors include Cutters Barbeque, authentic Indian Tacos and Fort Stanton's own canteen concessions, which will strive to satisfy all who attend the Rio Bonito Folk Fest.

Tickets are on sale now, for $22 in advance and $27 at the door and can be purchased at www.fortstanton.org through AMP at www.ampconcerts.org/event/337095/rio-bonito-folk-fest-at-fort-stanton or through the Historic Sites and Friends groups' facebook pages.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for a wonderful community and cultural experience at Fort Stanton May 4th! For more information on this event, call Fort Stanton Museum at 575-354-0341.





