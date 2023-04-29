Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre

The Vortex Theatre's presentation of The Rez Sisters by Cree playwright Tomson Highway closes this weekend - don't miss your chance to catch this funny, moving, mystical production.

The plot is engaging: a group of women, each with their own ambitions and aspirations, comes together to fundraise a road trip because in order to reach their goals, each would ideally win "the biggest bingo in the world". They argue, plan, tease, and genuinely connect as they prepare to go play, and along the way, the audience is treated to a truly powerful production.

Though the award winning script is wonderful on its own, it's the chemistry and connection of the cast that really sets this play apart. Featuring fantastic performances from Lori Tapahonso, Dawn Lura, Irtrevia (Trev) Black, Stanley Shunkamolah, Maria Herrera Bustamante, Santi Cuevas, and Celeste Lee (with Kim Delfina Gleason stepping in effortlessly for Vanessa Whitehat - the rarely referenced pages kept in hand for a couple scenes were the only reminder this wasn't the original casting), the sense of community that is so intrinsic to the script comes across perfectly. Performances were consistently dynamic and fully realized - we the audience completely understood and empathized with all and saw reasons to want each woman to win that life changing prize.

The company of THE REZ SISTERS; photo by Ponic Photography

The subject matter of this play deftly shifts from genuinely comedic to serious and tragic, with each performer very organically revealing new depths to their characters with each thematic transition; the more traumatic topics were handled and staged very sensitively (with beautiful lighting and sound design by Riley Lewis), though a content warning might have been beneficial due to the potentially triggering nature of a few referenced situations. On a related note, the inclusion of a red shawl - representing missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) - on a front row chair was very impactful.

The Vortex space is well utilized here - the production is played in the round and other than a couple very brief moments, there were no issues seeing all elements of the production. The staging of the piece is very smart, and Mattie Roos's scenic design, covering settings such a rooftop, a bingo hall, and at one point, a van, is very cleverly employed; major kudos to director Jay B. Muskett (Diné) for his vision and execution thereof. Racquel Begaye's costume design was lovely, with each costume suiting each character perfectly; Ricky Fox's prop design was great as well, adding hilarity to the already very funny (and chaotic) fundraising sequence.

According to marketing materials, this production (which is presented in collaboration with Two Worlds NM as part of the first annual Native American Theatre Festival) is the first time the Vortex has presented a play written, directed, and performed by Native artists. The festival is a very exciting addition and development to the New Mexico theatre scene, and this reviewer sincerely hopes that this and all involved productions get the attention that they deserve.



The Rez Sisters will be presented at the Vortex Theatre (2900 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque) for two final performances: Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 30th at 2 PM. Tickets are $24; $19 for SAG-AFTRA members and students with ID. https://vortexabq.org/