Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre

Apr. 29, 2023  

The Vortex Theatre's presentation of The Rez Sisters by Cree playwright Tomson Highway closes this weekend - don't miss your chance to catch this funny, moving, mystical production.

The plot is engaging: a group of women, each with their own ambitions and aspirations, comes together to fundraise a road trip because in order to reach their goals, each would ideally win "the biggest bingo in the world". They argue, plan, tease, and genuinely connect as they prepare to go play, and along the way, the audience is treated to a truly powerful production.

Though the award winning script is wonderful on its own, it's the chemistry and connection of the cast that really sets this play apart. Featuring fantastic performances from Lori Tapahonso, Dawn Lura, Irtrevia (Trev) Black, Stanley Shunkamolah, Maria Herrera Bustamante, Santi Cuevas, and Celeste Lee (with Kim Delfina Gleason stepping in effortlessly for Vanessa Whitehat - the rarely referenced pages kept in hand for a couple scenes were the only reminder this wasn't the original casting), the sense of community that is so intrinsic to the script comes across perfectly. Performances were consistently dynamic and fully realized - we the audience completely understood and empathized with all and saw reasons to want each woman to win that life changing prize.

The company of THE REZ SISTERS; photo by Ponic Photography
The company of THE REZ SISTERS; photo by Ponic Photography

The subject matter of this play deftly shifts from genuinely comedic to serious and tragic, with each performer very organically revealing new depths to their characters with each thematic transition; the more traumatic topics were handled and staged very sensitively (with beautiful lighting and sound design by Riley Lewis), though a content warning might have been beneficial due to the potentially triggering nature of a few referenced situations. On a related note, the inclusion of a red shawl - representing missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) - on a front row chair was very impactful.

The Vortex space is well utilized here - the production is played in the round and other than a couple very brief moments, there were no issues seeing all elements of the production. The staging of the piece is very smart, and Mattie Roos's scenic design, covering settings such a rooftop, a bingo hall, and at one point, a van, is very cleverly employed; major kudos to director Jay B. Muskett (Diné) for his vision and execution thereof. Racquel Begaye's costume design was lovely, with each costume suiting each character perfectly; Ricky Fox's prop design was great as well, adding hilarity to the already very funny (and chaotic) fundraising sequence.

According to marketing materials, this production (which is presented in collaboration with Two Worlds NM as part of the first annual Native American Theatre Festival) is the first time the Vortex has presented a play written, directed, and performed by Native artists. The festival is a very exciting addition and development to the New Mexico theatre scene, and this reviewer sincerely hopes that this and all involved productions get the attention that they deserve.

The Rez Sisters will be presented at the Vortex Theatre (2900 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque) for two final performances: Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 30th at 2 PM. Tickets are $24; $19 for SAG-AFTRA members and students with ID. https://vortexabq.org/




HAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In Albuquerque Photo
HAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In Albuquerque
Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico have announced that a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (May 9) in Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, April 28 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, May 4 for tickets to performances May 9 - 14.
Teatro Paraguas Presents BLACK RANGE TRILOGY Photo
Teatro Paraguas Presents BLACK RANGE TRILOGY
Teatro Paraguas will present the premiere production of Santa Fe poet John Macker's Black Range Trilogy, a  searing portrait of a struggling New Mexico family on the wrong side of the law, directed by Noah G. Simpson and Argos MacCallum.
Popejoy Hall and UNM Announce Debut of BROADWAY FOR TEENS Photo
Popejoy Hall and UNM Announce Debut of BROADWAY FOR TEENS
Popejoy Hall, the premier performing arts center located on the University of New Mexico campus, and UNM have announced the launch of the 'Broadway for Teens' initiative. The program will bring youth in New Mexico's high schools to experience top-tier Broadway shows at Popejoy Hall.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeares KING LEAR This June Photo
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This June
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe present Shakespeare's King Lear, a tragic tale of family and kingdom destroyed through dishonesty, greed, and wisdom found too late.

From This Author - Zoe Burke

Zoe (she/her) is an actress, director, intimacy choreographer, and theatre educator who lives in Santa Fe, NM with her husband and their three dogs. She is proud to use her writing to rai... (read more about this author)


Review: EVERYBODY at the Santa Fe PlayhouseReview: EVERYBODY at the Santa Fe Playhouse
June 26, 2022

What did our critic think of EVERYBODY at Santa Fe Playhouse?
BWW Feature: FALSETTOS Opens as Student Senior Project at Santa Fe Youth Collaborative TheatreBWW Feature: FALSETTOS Opens as Student Senior Project at Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre
June 19, 2022

New Mexico School for the Arts is no ordinary educational institution, and recently graduated senior Theo Kutsko is no ordinary student. Kutsko's ambitious and well executed senior project -- which has one more performance on Sunday, June 19th -- is a production of Falsettos, produced via Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre.
BWW Review: THE EFFECT at Santa Fe PlayhouseBWW Review: THE EFFECT at Santa Fe Playhouse
March 26, 2022

The Effect, written by British playwright Lucy Prebble (American audience members might know her best as a co-producer and writer on HBO's Succession) and playing now at the Santa Fe Playhouse, is a beautifully styled, engaging evening of theatre that asks the audience to grapple with issues of free will, medication, mental health, consent, and what it means to love someone (with or without the assistance of chemical agents).
BWW Review: HAMLET at New Mexico Shakespeare FestivalBWW Review: HAMLET at New Mexico Shakespeare Festival
September 16, 2021

[...] this production of Hamlet is sharp -- incredibly so. Remarkably well paced and brilliantly edited, with so much more action, energy, and even humor than I’d known the play could hold, it is immediately accessible and clearly was directed [...] and performed by people who really know what they’re doing.
