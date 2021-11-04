Popejoy Tradition Returns Celebrate With Mariachi Christmas

Celebrate 22 years of Mariachi Christmas with the annual New Mexican holiday tradition at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 3:00 pm.

Well-known for bringing the sights and sounds of Christmas in Mexico to the Popejoy stage, Mariachi Christmas soars with the joyous sounds of trumpets, guitar, and violin, and whirls with jubilant dancers celebrating the melange of cultural roots that make up their traditional dances.

Experience the exuberant mariachi music of Mariachi Aztlán and the dynamic dance of Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as they reflect the traditions of Mexico at Christmas. Mariachi Christmas is a magical holiday performance for the whole family.

Mariachi Aztlán and Ballet Folklórico at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley are both parts of one of the longest-running programs in the nation for teaching traditional Mexican culture. The university has taught mariachi music for 27 years and folkloric dance for nearly 50 years. Mariachi Aztlán is currently led by Dahlia Guerra and Francisco Loera. The university program has set a high standard of excellence among international collegiate performing ensembles. Mariachi Aztlán has been selected numerous times as the "Outstanding College or University Mariachi" in nationwide competition over the past twenty years.

Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is composed of 32 students who present concerts at multi-state and multinational events. The company has produced ballets, concerts, zarzuelas, and musicals with the Valley Symphony Orchestra, the UTRGV Theatre, and the UTRGV Music Department. Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has received national recognition through the American College Dance Association (ACDA). Their works have been showcased and selected for performances at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Tickets to Mariachi Christmas are on sale for $65, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.