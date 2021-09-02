Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at New Mexico Actors Lab's THE CRADLE WILL ROCK

Featuring Brent Black,* Don Converse, Mickey Dolan, Jody Durham, Dan Friedman, Kent Kirkpatrick, Tyler Nunez, Aaron Leventman, Talia Pura, and Danielle Reddick.

Sep. 2, 2021  

New Mexico Actors Lab is presenting THE CRADLE WILL ROCK by Marc Blitzstein, directed by Robert Benedetti Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM: SEPTEMBER 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and SUNDAY AT 2 PM: SEPTEMBER 5, 12, 19.

Check out photos below!

MUSIC DIRECTION BY ROBERT KRUPNICK

LIGHTING BY SKIP RAPOPORT

CHOREOGRAPHY BY TAMARA JOHNSON

COSTUMES BY TALIA PURA

*member, Actors Equity Association

This is the only show carried over from the aborted 2020 season. This will be Benedetti's fifth production of this landmark "Labor Opera" since he first did it 42 years ago.

For more information visit: https://www.nmactorslab.com/the-cradle-will-rock

