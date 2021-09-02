Photos: First Look at New Mexico Actors Lab's THE CRADLE WILL ROCK
Featuring Brent Black,* Don Converse, Mickey Dolan, Jody Durham, Dan Friedman, Kent Kirkpatrick, Tyler Nunez, Aaron Leventman, Talia Pura, and Danielle Reddick.
New Mexico Actors Lab is presenting THE CRADLE WILL ROCK by Marc Blitzstein, directed by Robert Benedetti Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM: SEPTEMBER 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and SUNDAY AT 2 PM: SEPTEMBER 5, 12, 19.
MUSIC DIRECTION BY ROBERT KRUPNICK
LIGHTING BY SKIP RAPOPORT
CHOREOGRAPHY BY TAMARA JOHNSON
COSTUMES BY TALIA PURA
*member, Actors Equity Association
This is the only show carried over from the aborted 2020 season. This will be Benedetti's fifth production of this landmark "Labor Opera" since he first did it 42 years ago.
For more information visit: https://www.nmactorslab.com/the-cradle-will-rock