Photos: First Look at New Mexico Actors Lab's THE CRADLE WILL ROCK

New Mexico Actors Lab is presenting THE CRADLE WILL ROCK by Marc Blitzstein, directed by Robert Benedetti Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM: SEPTEMBER 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and SUNDAY AT 2 PM: SEPTEMBER 5, 12, 19.

Check out photos below!

MUSIC DIRECTION BY ROBERT KRUPNICK

LIGHTING BY SKIP RAPOPORT

CHOREOGRAPHY BY TAMARA JOHNSON

COSTUMES BY TALIA PURA

Featuring Brent Black,* Don Converse, Mickey Dolan, Jody Durham, Dan Friedman, Kent Kirkpatrick, Tyler Nunez, Aaron Leventman, Talia Pura, and Danielle Reddick

*member, Actors Equity Association