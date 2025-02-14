Outreach Initiatives Provide Veterans With A Unique Opportunity At Popejoy Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Popejoy Hall has announced a new partnership with The New Mexico VA Health Care System with the launch of Broadway for Veterans, a program designed to provide Veterans with access to Broadway's most iconic productions. Through this collaboration, Broadway for Veterans aims to honor and celebrate the service of Veterans by sharing the magic of live theater.

Newly secured donor funding provides 25 complimentary tickets to Veterans for the opening night of Les Misérables on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. This classic tale of redemption and resilience resonates deeply with themes of perseverance, making it an especially poignant choice for the program's debut.

Donor funding will also provide 25 tickets to Veterans for a performance of the hit Broadway musical TINA – The Tina Turner Musical in May.

“We are honored to collaborate with the VA on this initiative,” shared Popejoy Hall Director Fabianna Tabeling. “Broadway for Veterans is an opportunity for us to give back to the Veterans in our community, offering them an evening of world-class entertainment and appreciation for their service.”

VA staff will distribute tickets to Veterans enrolled in VA programs at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque. Veterans interested in participating can contact Destiny Fritz, Recreation Therapy Supervisor for The New Mexico VA Health Care System by email at destiny.fritz@va.gov for more details on ticket availability and distribution.

A new endowment fund with the UNM Foundation has been established to support this program. Community members interested in making donations to expand the number of Veterans who can attend future shows can do so here: https://unmfund.co/BroadwayforVets

For more information about the program, visit http://www.popejoypresents.com/support/broadway-for-veterans

