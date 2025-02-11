Michael Feinstein Brings BECAUSE OF YOU To Popejoy Hall In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning and Grammy-nominated recording artist Michael Feinstein is bringing his highly acclaimed new show, Because of You My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble to Popejoy Hall on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3 pm as part of his nationwide tour.

Following the sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall on March 27, 2024, Feinstein is embarking on a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the legacy of Tony Bennett, one of the most beloved voices in American music. This special tribute will honor Bennett’s remarkable career while also spotlighting the history and cultural significance of Carnegie Hall and the big band era.

Audiences will have the rare opportunity to experience Feinstein and the Carnegie Hall Ensemble live at Popejoy Hall. This show promises an unforgettable night of timeless music, classic arrangements, and heartfelt storytelling, delivered by one of the most respected interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

Broadway World raved about the show's Carnegie Hall debut, calling it “the first glimpse of what is sure to be a phenomenal U.S. tour of this incredible Big Band!!” The performance was celebrated with a rousing standing ovation, as “vibrant applause reverberated within the iconic venue for the acclaimed musical tour de force that is Michael Feinstein and the marvelous Carnegie Hall Big Band.”

Feinstein’s career as a top-selling, critically acclaimed recording artist, Broadway star, and concert performer has earned him five GRAMMY® Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, two Emmy nominations, and widespread acclaim for his NPR series. His personal friendship with Tony Bennett—whom he calls “one of the most enduring icons of the twentieth century”—brings a deeply personal connection to this tribute, adding emotional depth to each note performed.

Tony Bennett’s Carnegie Hall debut in 1961 was part of a benefit concert for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, where he performed alongside Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. He went on to headline Carnegie Hall in 1962 and graced its stage more than 20 times, with his final performance taking place in 2011 alongside James Taylor.

Tickets for Michael Feinstein in Because of You My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble are available for $89, $76, $55 and $25 and can be purchased online at popejoypresents.com or in person at the in person at the UNM Ticket Office at the Bookstore.

