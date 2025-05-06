HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES to be Presented at North Fourth Theatre This Summer

HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES produced by West End Productions, will run at North Fourth Theatre, for three weekends, from June 13 – 29, 2025. Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm.



HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES was written by renowned English playwright, Alan Ayckbourn in 1969. It is a farce following the consequences of an adulterous affair between a married man and his boss's wife and their attempts to cover their tracks by roping in a third couple to be their alibi, resulting in a chain of misunderstandings, conflicts and revelations. The play is known to have secured Ayckbourn's runaway success as a playwright. This fast-paced farce weaves together the lives of three couples, one dinner party, and a whole lot of miscommunication. With Ayckbourn’s signature blend of clever structure and biting humor, How The Other Half Loves is a hilarious exploration of class, marriage, and the secrets we try to keep hidden. The three couples are performed by well-known Albuquerque actors Colleen Neary McClure and Clifton Chadwick, Abby Van Gerpen and Matthew Van Wettering, Michelle Volpe Roe and Yannig Morin.



Director Henry Avery was at the helm of Albuquerque Little Theatre for more than 15 years. “I have had the fun and privilege of directing a goodly number of Alan Ayckbourn plays in my 50 years of directing, but I have never done HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES. When Colleen Neary McClure asked me to direct it, I jumped at the chance. I immediately had an outstanding cast eager to participate. The play features extraordinary characters in a hilarious situation and pokes fun at our most basic instincts. Come join the fun at the craziest dinner party you'll ever attend.”