Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound Come to Spencer Theater

Ernie Haase and the Signature Sound, the Grammy-nominated and GMA Dove-award winning southern gospel music group returns to the Spencer Theater stage on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m., launching the summer season with vocal grace and heavenly harmonies.

Lead by the thrilling tenor of Ernie Hasse, Signature Sound's songs have an unmistakable four-part harmony bursting with energy and encouragement. Their unique performances have touched audiences around the world with their praiseworthy approach to music and powerful content. Fan loyalty has translated into gold and platinum CDs, DVDs, and numerous awards and nominations, most recently with their 2018 compilation Clear Skies.

Starting out in the Cathedral Quartet with gospel royalty Glen Payne, Ernie Haase later helped to form the Old Friends Quartet before taking control of his own destiny in 2003, ushering Southern Gospel into the 21st century.

In addition to Haase (tenor), the current lineup of Signature Sound includes Devin McGlamery (lead), Dustin Doyle (baritone), Paul Harkey (bass), Tyler Vestal on piano, and Elijah Black on drums. Concert seats ranging in price $39-$59 are available. Contact the Spencer box office at (575) 336-4800 or visit www.spencertheater.com for tickets and information. A pre-show pan roasted chicken buffet ($20) is also available at 6 p.m. This evening of southern gospel is sponsored in part by Lynn & Bruce Morgan and Sandra & Davis Barrett.

Spencer Theater is a world-class performance hall located 12 miles north of downtown Ruidoso. Unique architecture, outstanding acoustics, intimate seating & excellent artistry are the Spencer's celebrated features. Opened in 1997, the award-winning hall has a 5,000 square-foot stage and seats 514 patrons. The venue presents a variety of Broadway, comedy, dance and music throughout the year. Cash bar/beverage service; pre-show buffets. Public tours are offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday & Thursday. www.spencertheater.com.





