DISNEY'S MOANA Live-to-Film Concert To Play Popejoy Hall

The special event will take place Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in Albuquerque.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
DISNEY'S MOANA Live-to-Film Concert To Play Popejoy Hall Image
Popejoy Hall will welcome Disney’s Moana Live-to-Film Concert on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Presented by Disney Concerts, the evening combines a screening of the beloved animated feature with live performances of the film’s celebrated score.

Audiences will watch Moana’s daring journey unfold on the big screen while an onstage musical ensemble, featuring Hollywood studio musicians, Polynesian rhythm artists, and vocalists, performs the soundtrack in real time. The program includes fan-favorite songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa‘i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “You’re Welcome,” and “Shiny.”

Beloved worldwide, Moana follows a young wayfinder who sets sail to save her people and discovers her destiny with help from the legendary demigod Maui. The live-to-film concert invites audiences of all ages to experience the story, music, and oceanic spirit in a new and immersive way.

Ticketing Information

Disney’s Moana Live-to-Film Concert
Tuesday, November 4, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. | Popejoy Hall
Tickets: $89.50, $73.50, $56.50, and $29.50
Purchase at popejoypresents.com, by phone at (505) 277-4569, or in person at the UNM Ticket Offices inside the UNM Bookstore.




