Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo Present Flamenco Passion at Teatro Paraguas

Santa Fe’s premiere flamenco troupe, Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, will present Flamenco Passion as the Flamenco Fiesta de Santa Fe Fall 2023 concert at Teatro Paraguas, where the troupe has performed since 2013.

One of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the world, Chuscales, grew up in a gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Spain, often visiting his grandmother in the caves of Sacromonte, a legendary cradle of flamenco. Chuscales has performed around the globe and is the recipient of multiple Dora More Awards for outstanding sound design/composition and Isadora Duncan Awards for composition, arrangement, and direction. Flamenco Passion is the creation of Mina Fajardo, a singer-songwriter, master dancer, choreographer, teacher, and director originally from Japan. Mina and Chuscales have performed internationally for decades, inspiring and teaching hundreds of flamenco students.

Joining Mina and Chuscales is guest dancer Fabian Esquiplula Sisneros, a teacher, flamenco dancer, writer, poet, choreographer, and a member of the Sisnero family residing in New Mexico since 1630.

The concert includes two singers besides Mina Fajardo— Nicolasa Chávez, the deputy New Mexico State Historian, and Gretchen Williams.

Principal Dancer Monze Diaz is joined by fifteen other dancers, including Lacey Romero, Micah Birdshire, Katherine Pavuk, Charo Shaffer-Perez, Estrella Garcia-Vigil, Allison Hoyman, Paz Asquith, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, Jenna Espinoza, and PAPA Flamenco.

Tickets are $25 general admission, and $20 for seniors and students, and may be purchased online at

Reservations to purchase tickets at the door may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

Performances are Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday November 12 at 5:00 p.m. More information is available at teatroparaguasnm.org.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts (Dept. of Cultural Affairs, City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

WHAT: Flamenco Fiesta de Santa Fe Fall 2023 Flamenco Passion Concert

WHEN: November 10-12, 2023 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS: $25 General admission; $20 seniors and students

Click Here

Reservations (pay at door) (505) 424-1601