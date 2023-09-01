Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo Present Flamenco Passion at Teatro Paraguas

Performances are Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday November 12 at 5:00 p.m. 

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA In Rehearsals Photo 2 Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA In Rehearsals
Feature: Arkansas Writer Visits Santa Fe Playhouse to See A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND Photo 3 Feature: Arkansas Writer Visits Santa Fe Playhouse to See A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA in Performance Photo 4 Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA in Performance

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo Present Flamenco Passion at Teatro Paraguas

Santa Fe’s premiere flamenco troupe, Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, will present Flamenco Passion as the Flamenco Fiesta de Santa Fe Fall 2023 concert at Teatro Paraguas, where the troupe has performed since 2013.

One of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the world, Chuscales, grew up in a gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Spain, often visiting his grandmother in the caves of Sacromonte, a legendary cradle of flamenco. Chuscales has performed around the globe and is the recipient of multiple Dora More Awards for outstanding sound design/composition and Isadora Duncan Awards for composition, arrangement, and direction. Flamenco Passion is the creation of Mina Fajardo, a singer-songwriter, master dancer, choreographer, teacher, and director originally from Japan. Mina and Chuscales have performed internationally for decades, inspiring and teaching hundreds of flamenco students. 

Joining Mina and Chuscales is guest dancer Fabian Esquiplula Sisneros, a teacher, flamenco dancer, writer, poet, choreographer, and a member of the Sisnero family residing in New Mexico since 1630.

 The concert includes two singers besides Mina Fajardo— Nicolasa Chávez, the deputy New Mexico State Historian, and Gretchen Williams.

Principal Dancer Monze Diaz is joined by fifteen other dancers, including Lacey Romero, Micah Birdshire, Katherine Pavuk, Charo Shaffer-Perez, Estrella Garcia-Vigil, Allison Hoyman, Paz Asquith, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, Jenna Espinoza, and PAPA Flamenco.

Tickets are $25 general admission, and $20 for seniors and students, and may be purchased online at

Reservations to purchase tickets at the door may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

Performances are Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday November 12 at 5:00 p.m.  More information is available at teatroparaguasnm.org.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts (Dept. of Cultural Affairs, City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

WHAT:  Flamenco Fiesta de Santa Fe Fall 2023 Flamenco Passion Concert

WHEN: November 10-12, 2023  Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE:  Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS: $25 General admission; $20 seniors and students

                 Click Here

                 Reservations (pay at door) (505) 424-1601




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON Photo
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON

 Las Cruces-based Dark Circles Contemporary Dance is proud to announce the highly anticipated world premiere of 'TEN-GALLON,' a revolutionary dance production created by the internationally award-winning choreographer and director—and Las Cruces native—Joshua L. Peugh.

2
Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG in October Photo
Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG in October

LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG is a true story of love persevering in the face of calamity, and a living memorial in honor of HIV veterans, past and present.

3
Popejoys Broadway For Teens Applications Now Open Photo
Popejoy's Broadway For Teens Applications Now Open

Popejoy Hall  has announced the second season of “Broadway for Teens,” an education and outreach program committed to excellence in the arts for New Mexico’s teens. This season, students from Title I public high schools from across New Mexico are invited to experience Disney’s THE LION KING which will play Popejoy Hall from Wednesday, October 18 to Sunday, November 5, 2023.

4
Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Book Launch and Poetry Reading with Genevieve Betts Photo
Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Book Launch and Poetry Reading with Genevieve Betts

Teatro Paraguas will host a book launch and poetry reading with Genevieve Betts and her new collection of poetry entitled A New Kind of Tongue, published by Flowersong Press, on Sunday September 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiesta Melodrama
Santa Fe Playhouse (8/23-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
The Vortex Theatre (8/25-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
The Vortex Theatre (8/25-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You