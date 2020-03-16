Brevard Music Group Postpones Upcoming Concerts

Brevard Music Group has released the following statements regarding upcoming performances:

We are sorry to inform you that artists are postponing their tours at the King Center, to include all BMG dates. This decision was made by the artists in conjunction with BMG and the King Center due to growing public health concerns. We will let you know the new date as soon as we confirm them. Postponements include on-sale dates for the following NEW concerts:

Chris Standring - King Center Studio Theatre, Saturday, June 6.

Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster - King Center Studio Theatre, August 1.

Firefall, POCO & Pure Prairie League - King Center, August 16.

New on-sale dates for these NEW concerts will be announced soon.



For those who have already purchased tickets to our March & April concerts, please hold on to them for now. More details will be coming when we confirm the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date and would like to receive a refund or gift certificate, you will be able to do so.



The Brevard Music Group and the King Center take the concerns of touring artists and productions very seriously. We are in close contact with artist management for all of our upcoming shows, and will be taking direction from them on any postponements or cancelations.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our valued patrons. Our first concern is always the safety of our patrons. Although BMG has plenty of reserves to keep our business going past this unfortunate crisis, we hope you'll stay safe and healthy as we will need as much support as possible once this crises subsides.



Updates on the virus crises, rescheduling of our current and new concerts as well as more on our Intimate Smooth Jazz Getaway will come via email, our social media platforms and on www.brevardmusicgroup.com.





