Blue Raven Theatre And Teatro Paraguas Present 3x3

3x3, containing elements of drama and comedy, these plays explore human relationships, which tend to be complicated and messy in families. Each play contains three characters, and three is always a crowd.

Talia Pura is an award-winning writer based in Santa Fe. Her plays have been seen here, as well as New York City, Minneapolis, across Canada, in Stockholm and Cape Town. As the artistic director of Blue Raven Theatre, Talia focuses on not only her own plays, but others written by female playwrights, specifically in her festival, Fearless Female Voices.

In this collection, Talia is joined by great local actors, including David McConnell, Duchess Dale, Mairi Chanel, Eric Devlin and Amber Devlin.

3x3, three plays by Talia Pura Live on ZOOM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.. Live on ZOOM, $10 suggested donation. To register visit teatroparaguas.org.

