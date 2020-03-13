'An Evening of Prize Winning Poetry' at Teatro Paraguas is Cancelled

The UNM Irish Studies Dept. has canceled Paul Muldoon's visit to New Mexico in anticipation of UNM being closed next week due to the coronavirus recommendations.

Consequently Teatro Paraguas has decided to follow suit and cancel the Sunday March 22 reading.

The company will be exploring ways to bring Paul to New Mexico in the future at a more propitious time.

Paul Muldoon was born in County Armagh in 1951. He now lives in New York. A former radio and television producer for the BBC in Belfast, he has taught at Princeton University for more than thirty years. He is the author of thirteen collections of poetry including Moy Sand and Gravel (2002), for which he won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize, and Frolic and Detour (2019), as well as Selected Poems 1968-2014 (2016). Roger Rosenblatt, writing recently in The New York Times Book Review, described Paul Muldoon as "one of the great poets of the past hundred years, who can be everything in his poems - word-playful, lyrical, hilarious, melancholy. And angry. Only Yeats before him could write with such measured fury."





