AIN'T TOO PROUD Tickets On Sale Now At Popejoy Hall

Single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, will go on sale Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10am. AIN'T TOO PROUD will play Albuquerque, New Mexico at Popejoy Hall on Thursday, April 24 – Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Tickets will be available atthe UNM Bookstore Ticketing Office, online at popejoypresents.com, or by calling505-277-4569 Monday – Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. Group orders often (10) or more may be placed byemailing groups@popejoypresents.com.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, AIN'T TOO PROUD features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Sue Makkoo (costume design) and Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (original costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), Jeff Human (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Ashley Rae Callahan (hair and wig design) and Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (original hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Brett Michael Lockley (associate choreographer), Rick Hip-Flores (music supervisor), and Jenna Wadleigh (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical.

The 2nd National Tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

For more information, please visit www.AintTooProudMusical.com.

