A YEAR IN QUIRKY TOWN Comes to the Adobe Theater

The Adobe Theater will present A Year In Quirky Town by Terri Klein this summer. There will be five performances July 5, 6, 11, 12, 13.

Local playwright Terri Klein says “the idea for A Year in Quirky Town grew out of my realizing that a fair number of people are living in Albuquerque by accident—they were passing through and their car broke down. I thought it would be fun to write a play with that premise, but at first all I could write was one song. I had written some other short pieces that were set in Albuquerque—some comedy sketches, another song, a monologue, a few haiku—so my revised plan was to make a variety show out of that material, organizing it around the seasons of the year. In workshopping the show through Albuquerque Theatre Guild’s Playwrights’ Circle, however, I learned three things: people preferred one continuous story, they wanted to hear more about some of my characters, and they wanted Albuquerque to be more than just the setting. As I re-wrote the show with those suggestions in mind, I combined items with the most compatible characters and the strongest Albuquerque connections. That gave me the impetus to write new material to bridge gaps in the story. Through this process, the full-length play I had been unable to write “from scratch” emerged. ‘Willow Shaker-Spears’, an aspiring actor whose L. A. dream did not come true, is on her way back home to Kansas, but gets stuck in Albuquerque when her car breaks down. What bad luck! Or is it? Join ‘Willow’ on her rollicking Albuquerque adventure and find out”.

The pull to direct this show for Cameron Illidge-Welch “comes from the plot of the story. It is about someone who is not from here but gets here and falls in love with Albuquerque. I moved here in 2016 with my partner because I fell in love with the mountains over a thanksgiving holiday. Albuquerque and its residents are unlike any I have ever been lucky enough to come in contact with! It is another love letter from me to a group that has made me feel like family since day one. Also Terri is one of my favorite people in the entire world. When the opportunity to direct her words came to me I could not say no. The collaboration we have been able to experience during this process has truly deepened my love for her and her incredible talent!” He has assembled a fine cast of actors – joining Alli Marie (‘Willow’) are Daniel Anaya, Barbara Braun, Carolyn Hogan, Nathan Illidge-Welch, Mariah Desiree Lujan, Dominick Martos-Ortiz and Deborah Schoenbaum.

