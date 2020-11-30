Windmill Appoints Sasha Zahra as Associate Director

Windmill Theatre Company has announced South Australian director and theatre-maker, Sasha Zahra, as its new Associate Director.

Executive Producer, Kaye Weeks says, "Over recent years we have seen an increase in our company activities, particularly through the expansion of our touring networks, our education program and the establishment of Windmill Pictures. As part of the progression of our new four- year strategic plan, we created this second artistic leadership role to help us continue to evolve our vision and the theatre we make.

"We were thrilled with the many high calibre applications we received from across the country and delighted to appoint Sasha to the role. We can't wait to have her on our team."

The newly created position will see Sasha fulfil a second full-time artistic leadership role with the company. As Associate Director she will direct new original work, support the remounts of touring productions, assist in the creation and delivery of Windmill's education projects and participate in the busy daily life of the company across its expanding artistic endeavours.

Artistic Director Rose Myers says, "Sasha is a talented artist with sharp directorial style, strong connections with diverse communities and a history of making work for young audiences. We've thoroughly enjoyed working with her as a freelance director and are thrilled to bring her into the fold to help shape the company's artistic vision into the future."

Sasha, who recently directed Windmill's 2018 production of Amphibian, comes to Windmill after years of working in artistic leadership roles with organisations including Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute, Adelaide Fringe, RCC, Come Out Festival (now DreamBIG Children's Festival), Kurruru Indigenous Youth Performing Arts, and D'Faces of Youth Arts.

Sasha Zahra says, "Opportunities like this are all too rare for artists in Australia, particularly in the current climate. To be part of Windmill's future artistic vision and have the resources to direct, devise and create is incredibly exciting.

"I've loved working with the Windmill team in the past and can't wait to be part of the company in a full-time capacity after delivering Tandanya's First Nations Fringe Hub, and handing over existing and ongoing projects at Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute. I have treasured the past year working with the amazing team and artists at Tandanya and look forward to continuing to build on these relationships in my new role at Windmill."

Sasha will join the Windmill team in late March 2021 and will hit the ground running by developing a new original work that will premiere in 2022.

