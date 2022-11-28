'Weird Al' Yankovic Will Bring ILL-ADVISED Tour to Australia in March 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday 2 December, 11:00 am local time.
"Weird Al" Yankovic will bring The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to Australia for five performances in March, 2023.
Tickets go on sale Friday 2 December, 11:00 am local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tour & ticketing details.
Reprising his wildly successful 2018 and 2022 North American Vanity Tours, including sold out performances at The Kennedy Centre and Carnegie Hall, Al and his original band of four decades will be foregoing their usual high-octane theatrics (no costumes, no props, no video screens) in favor of playing deep cuts and fan-favorite originals rather than his classic parodies. Because of the no-frills, bare-bones nature of this show, Yankovic will be performing in more intimate theatres and settings.
"I don't very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it's a huge thrill for me to come back to Australia and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear." Al said today.
The tour marks Weird Al's long-anticipated return to the world stage after his highly successful 2019 Strings Attached Tour where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues such as New York's Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Washington DC's Wolf Trap.
Opening the show each night will be Al's long-time friend (and The Vidiot From UHF co-star), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.
"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His last release Mandatory Fun (2014) was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200. In November 2017, Legacy Recordings released the career-spanning Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of "Weird Al" Yankovic, including all 14 of his studio albums re-mastered for vinyl and CD format, plus a rarities album and 120-page book of photos from the archives, all housed in a replica of his signature accordion. The project earned Yankovic his fifth Grammy Award.
Tour Dates
Friday, March 10 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Monday, March 13 Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall
Wednesday, March 15 Sydney Enmore Theatre
Saturday, March 18 Perth Astor Theatre
Monday, March 20 Brisbane Concert Hall, QPAC
More Hot Stories For You
November 25, 2022
Life is short but the tour is long and hilariously painful! This funny, heartfelt one-man show is about cycling and obsession, envy and ambition, winning and losing, and finding the inner grit to dominate the mountain stages of life. Written and performed by Hew Parham, Symphonie de la Bicyclette arrives at Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre on 17 January and will run until 21 January.
Adelaide Festival Centre Celebrates Lunar New Year With TALE OF THE FIRE PHOENIX
November 22, 2022
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the beautiful Tale of the Fire Phoenix, an interactive musical journey for all ages from Adelaide's School of Chinese Music & Arts, on Saturday 28 January at Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre. Tickets on sale now.
Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, and Vincent Namatjira To Headline 2023 Program At AGSA
November 22, 2022
Mexican modernist Frida Kahlo, Pop Art icon Andy Warhol and renowned Western Aranda painter Vincent Namatjira will star in major exhibitions exclusive to the Art Gallery of South Australia in 2023.
Dale Burridge Makes A Return To the Stage At AT THE CROSSROADS
November 21, 2022
After stepping away from musical theatre stages for over 20 years, one of Australia's leading men, and the original Raoul in the Australian premiere production of The Phantom of the Opera, Dale Burridge returns to the stage with a funny, moving, heartfelt exploration of the highs and lows of a life spent on, and off, the stage.
New Performances Are On Sale This Week For AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP in Melbourne
November 21, 2022
New performances are on sale this week for the Melbourne season of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap which will play at the Comedy Theatre from 17 February 2023. Pre-sales for tickets up to 19 March have begun, and general public sales commence Friday 25 November.