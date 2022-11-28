'Weird Al' Yankovic Will Bring ILL-ADVISED Tour to Australia in March 2023

"Weird Al" Yankovic will bring The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to Australia for five performances in March, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday 2 December, 11:00 am local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tour & ticketing details.

Reprising his wildly successful 2018 and 2022 North American Vanity Tours, including sold out performances at The Kennedy Centre and Carnegie Hall, Al and his original band of four decades will be foregoing their usual high-octane theatrics (no costumes, no props, no video screens) in favor of playing deep cuts and fan-favorite originals rather than his classic parodies. Because of the no-frills, bare-bones nature of this show, Yankovic will be performing in more intimate theatres and settings.

"I don't very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it's a huge thrill for me to come back to Australia and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear." Al said today.

The tour marks Weird Al's long-anticipated return to the world stage after his highly successful 2019 Strings Attached Tour where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues such as New York's Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Washington DC's Wolf Trap.

Opening the show each night will be Al's long-time friend (and The Vidiot From UHF co-star), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His last release Mandatory Fun (2014) was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200. In November 2017, Legacy Recordings released the career-spanning Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of "Weird Al" Yankovic, including all 14 of his studio albums re-mastered for vinyl and CD format, plus a rarities album and 120-page book of photos from the archives, all housed in a replica of his signature accordion. The project earned Yankovic his fifth Grammy Award.

Tour Dates

Friday, March 10 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Monday, March 13 Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall

Wednesday, March 15 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Saturday, March 18 Perth Astor Theatre

Monday, March 20 Brisbane Concert Hall, QPAC