University Of Adelaide Theatre Guild Returns For 2021 Season

The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild will return in 2021. Off the back of an award-winning 2019 season, The Guild was forced to pause its 2020 season because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's program will now continue as planned - just one year later - with performances returning to the University's Little Theatre from April 2021.

The Guild will follow the advice of health authorities in staging its performances for the 2021 season.

"We know that audiences here in Adelaide are craving the opportunity to enjoy the theatre once more, and that makes us even more excited to be able to resume our season in 2021," says the Chair of The Theatre Guild, Ms Katherine Edmond.

"The whole world has experienced change of one kind or another, and the arts community - both amateur and professional - has been among the hardest hit. As one of the oldest amateur theatre companies in Australia, now entering its 83rd year, The Guild has seen its fair share of good and bad times.

"This has been a very challenging year for The Guild and its members, but we will continue our mission of bringing new and established works to audiences, performed in one of Adelaide's most distinctive theatres," Ms Edmond said.

The Theatre Guild offers an annual membership, which will enable members to attend all mainstage performances and have access to additional Guild events and exclusive updates.

Membership for 2021 will continue at the full price of $55 and $45 for concession, with additional discounts for a double pass with a friend or family member ($100 full price double pass, $80 concession double pass).

For more information about becoming a Theatre Guild member, visit the website: https://www.adelaide.edu.au/theatreguild/

Among the biggest changes for 2021 is that The Theatre Guild has bid farewell to its long-time Administrator, Ms Melanie Hibberd.

Ms Edmond says: "Melanie has been an outstanding Administrator of The Guild for 20 years and during that time she has overseen the operations of many successful seasons and award-winning performances.

"The Guild today is in a stronger position because of her work. Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and not having a season last year, it is because of Melanie that The Guild has been able to weather the storms of the pandemic and continue into 2021.

"On behalf of our Board and the many cast and crew members, volunteers, audiences, and theatre lovers across all of these years, I thank Melanie for her exceptional service to The Guild and to the arts in South Australia."

Annabel Whitford, who has previously served in a support capacity for The Guild, will take on administrator duties on a part-time basis this year.

"The Theatre Guild has not been without its share of hardships in its rich, 83-year history," Ms Edmond says.

"To the last, it has always overcome these challenges because of the support of its loyal patrons, artists, and volunteers, who recognise the importance of a robust university theatre company. We know these hardships are temporary as long as The Guild continues to be a place where memories are made, where exciting work is presented, and where great ideas are kindled for the pleasure of a theatre-loving public."