UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

Performances will run from 13 February to 17 March in Ruby's at Holden Street Theatres.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 1 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month Photo 2 Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away Photo 3 Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away
Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month Photo 4 Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month

UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

Fringe Management LLC, Adelaide's Joanne Hartstone and Bale & Thomas will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed UK (Wales) production, Grav from 13 February to 17 March in Ruby's at Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

Grav is an award-winning show about the life and times of rugby legend and cultural icon Ray Gravell. Whether you are a Rugby fan or not, only the hardest of hearts would fail to enjoy this production.

In October 2007 Ray Gravell, a man who for many embodied what it is to be Welsh, died after succumbing to complications resulting from contracting diabetes. He was 56 years old. Known to millions for his legendary exploits on the rugby field, ‘Grav' was and is so much more than that. An actor, a cultural icon, a father, a husband, a man with a life packed full of stories that deserve to be heard.

Acclaimed Welsh actor Gareth J Bale performs the role of ‘Grav' in this powerful and passionate play written by award winning Welsh playwright Owen Thomas which will entertain fans of rugby and outstanding theatre alike. Grav was also adapted into a feature film in 2021 and won the Welsh BAFTA for Feature/Television Film Award in 2022.

Written by Cardiff based playwright Owen Thomas, Grav has the blessing of Mari, Ray's widow, and includes contributions from his Welsh and British Lions teammates. Directed by the Torch Theatre's Artistic Director, Peter Doran, Grav explores the life of a man who was as compelling away from the rugby field as he was on it.

Winner of the Laurel Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2015), Best Production

Winner, Wales Theatre Awards (2016), and after a successful tour of Wales and North America (2018), Grav will remind you once more of a unique life well lived and of a man who did so much more than eat soft centres.

 

Duration: 60 min

Tickets $25 to $32

Rated M




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe Photo
UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

Fringe Management LLC, Adelaide's Joanne Hartstone and Bale & Thomas will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed UK (Wales) production, Grav from 13 February to 17 March in Ruby's at Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

2
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away Photo
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away

he Art Gallery of South Australia mourns the loss of one of this nation’s most significant philanthropists to the arts. His generosity and commitment to expanding the scope and quality of the Gallery’s collections will be remembered.

3
BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024 Photo
BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024

'Bisexual Intellectuals: The Brand New Queer Comedy-Cabaret tackling Biphobia with Levity and Heart. A one-hour comedy cabaret filled with original music, pop culture nods, harmonies, choreography, and queer joy. Created and performed by Adelaide Fringe powerhouses Millicent Sarre, Jemma Allen, and Rosie Russell.'

4
MONSKI MOUSES BABY DISCO DANCE HALL and BABY CABARET Return to the Adelaide Fringe Photo
MONSKI MOUSE'S BABY DISCO DANCE HALL and BABY CABARET Return to the Adelaide Fringe

Join Monski Mouse at the Adelaide Fringe for a fun-filled family experience with Baby Disco Dance Hall and Baby Cabaret. These music-based comedy shows are perfect for early years audiences and their parents/carers. Don't miss out on this delightful festival entertainment!

More Hot Stories For You

Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide FringeWright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide Fringe
UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide FringeUK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed AwayArts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away
BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024

Videos

Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Blank Canvas in Australia - Adelaide Blank Canvas
My Lover Cindi (3/14-3/17)
I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here! in Australia - Adelaide I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here!
Migration Museum (2/17-3/17)
A Girl in Australia - Adelaide A Girl
Star Theatres (1/03-3/03)
The Good Immigrant in Australia - Adelaide The Good Immigrant
Holden Street Theatre (2/16-2/18)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Adelaide Dinosaur World Live
Adelaide Festival Centre (1/25-1/28)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Adelaide Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Dom Polski Centre (3/04-3/10)
Yogambling in Australia - Adelaide Yogambling
Star Theatres (3/07-3/10)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Adelaide The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre (4/08-4/13)VIDEOS
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You