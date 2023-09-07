Three New Board Members Appointed To The Art Gallery Of South Australia

The Art Gallery of South Australia has announced the appointment of three prominent South Australians Mark Roderick, Miriam Silva AM and Michaela Webster to the Art Gallery Board effective Thursday 7 September, 2023.

AGSA Chair, Sandy Verschoor said she was delighted to welcome Mr Roderick, Ms Silva AM and Ms Webster to the board and looks forward to their contributions to the strategic direction and governance of AGSA.

‘The three leaders bring to AGSA substantial business acumen and outstanding professional and community credentials’, Ms Verschoor said.

‘Importantly, they are all deeply committed to supporting the arts in Australia. They understand the business environment the Gallery operates in, and they share our passion for the artistic output of AGSA, as well as being committed to the gallery’s vision and future.’

Rhana Devenport ONZM, AGSA Director says, ‘We look forward to welcoming Mr Roderick, Ms Silva AM and Ms Webster to the Board and delivering on AGSA’s ambitious vision to offer transformative experiences for our diverse audiences, to present exceptional exhibitions and programs, and to contribute powerfully and positively to creative engagement, cultural cohesion and wellbeing in the state.

Minister for the Arts Andrea Michael MP said ‘the appointment of the new Art Gallery Board members will ensure organisational performance meets the expectations of the public and key stakeholders. Mark, Miriam and Michaela all bring significant business acumen and will work toward ensuring AGSA’s exhibitions, programs and collections contribute socially, economically, and creatively to a vibrant community in South Australia.’

Mark Roderick is the Executive Chairman of the Perks Group. Perks is one of Australia’s largest independently owned and badged accounting and wealth advisory firms, specialising in the provision of business and investment advice to private clients. He has played a pivotal role in growing the Perks Group from a small accounting firm to a mid-tier multi-disciplined financial services business with 27 Directors and over 200 team members.

Mark has extensive board experience and currently holds a number of board roles. He is a Non-Executive director for LEA Global, an international network of independent accounting and consulting firms. He is a Non-Executive Director of Cavpower, Chairman of The Lang Foundation and Chairmanof the Board of Governors for The Helpmann Academy. Mark previously was Deputy Chair of Adelaide Festival Corporation Board. In addition to these formal board roles, he also sits on the advisory boards or a number of prominent South Australian Private Businesses.

Of his appointment to the board, Mark said, ‘I feel honoured to be part of the Art Gallery Board and hope to bring my business, philanthropic and financial expertise to support the Board in AGSA’s ongoing operations’.

Miriam Silva AM, has over 20 years of experience managing large and geographically diverse teams across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, banking and agribusiness and is currently Deputy Managing Director of Crescent Group. Miriam has extensive board and committee experience, including Chair of inTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence, Chair of Contemporary Arts Precincts and Director of AMES.

Miriam is a Patron of the International Women’s Day Committee (SA) and is the Multicultural Patron of The South Australian Police Training Academy.

In 2022, Miriam was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). In 2012 Miriam was named one of Australia’s inaugural 100 Women of Influence in the Westpac and AFR Awards. Miriam is a member of the SA Women’s Honour Roll (2011) and the recipient of the 2012 Governor’s Multicultural Award for the Private Sector.

‘I feel very privileged to take on this role, I am a long-time and passionate advocate of the arts, culture, and cultural diversity in South Australia, my passion for inclusion will help us bring the arts to even more South Australians and ensure AGSA continues to be the leading cultural arts institution in SA’, Miriam said.

Michaela Webster is an experienced Director and C-Suite Executive known for leading teams responsible for the growth of some of Australia’s largest and most successful organisations. Her unique skill sets include operations and marketing and she is an experienced environmental social governance leader. She is passionate about creating value that drives organisational sustainability and benefits community.

Michaela is currently a committee member at Bedford, Commissioner for NT Tourism and a non-executive board member for Southern Cross Care (SA, NT & VIC) and Helpmann Academy.

Of her appointment Michaela said, ‘I am thrilled to be working with AGSA in my new role and look forward to working with the dedicated and passionate team to ensure the arts remain inclusive and accessible for all, regardless of their backgrounds.’

The Art Gallery Board currently comprises Chair Sandy Verschoor, Andrew Nunn, Alison Page, Adrian Tisato and Kenneth Watkins AM.