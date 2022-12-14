Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Tomlinson Will Embark on THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR in June 2023

The tour kicks off at the State Theatre on Tuesday 20 June.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Taylor Tomlinson has announced the 2023 dates of The Have It All Tour and she will be bringing the show to Australia.

Named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30, her Quarter-Life Crisis special went on to earn unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek opining she is "undeniably hilarious" and "wise beyond her years."

Taylor Tomlinson's witty perspective on navigating adulthood has undertones of wisdom, typically earned with age. Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that's been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra-produced. You do not need to be anxious.

Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix in March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider and Paste.

With appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS This Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more, the woman Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical" and Variety Magazine names a Top 10 Comics to Watch, these shows will certainly sell out.

Tour Dates

Sydney - State Theatre - Tuesday 20 June

Brisbane - QPAC Concert Hall - Thursday 22 June

Perth - Perth Concert Hall - Sunday 25 June

Melbourne - Hamer Hall - Tuesday 27 June




