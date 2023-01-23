Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tarsha Cameron Brings UNAPOLOGETIC to 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival

Performances run 18 - 26 February.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Tarsha Cameron Brings UNAPOLOGETIC to 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival

Adelaide artist Tarsha Cameron is bringing her debut cabaret Unapologetic to the 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival to explore what it is to be an unapologetic woman.

Playing at Nexus next month, in Unapologetic Tarsha unpacks the everyday experiences that challenge us, from familial dysfunction to profound love, unrequited dreams to midlife crisis.

"Unapologetic started as a whimsical look at my love of dance and all things pertaining to the arts, but as the writing progressed the work evolved into a much more authentic and truthful expression of who I am. I believe this is a reflection of my own personal growth which is evident across all my art practices that seem to be increasingly moving towards vulnerability," Tarsha says.

The show, which was developed through a mentorship with cabaret royalty Amelia Ryan and Michael Griffiths, uncovers what it is to be a perimenopausal unapologetic woman. Does it mean you're angry or shrill? Does it make you a dangerous woman? Does it mean you're a bitch because you don't smile at the former Prime Minister? Or does it simply mean you no longer give a shit about what other people think?

"Tarsha is incredibly refreshing in her honesty and insight, and it's resulted in a show that's poignant, heartfelt, and relatable. It's been such a joy to help her bring it to life. She's worked in such detail and with brilliant creative conviction. I can't wait for audiences to experience this beautiful show," Amelia Ryan says.

If you've ever questioned your own family lineage (and subsequent psyche!), you'll be compelled as Tarsha unpacks hers in this highly relatable and insightful hour of story and song.

Accompanied by Laine Jamieson, Tarsha shares her tale - hilarious as it is heart-breaking - through a stellar set-list and heartfelt authenticity.

Up4T Productions presents Tarsha Cameron in her debut cabaret show, Unapologetic.

Performances run 18 - 26 February.

18 February, 8pm | 19 February, 3pm | 25 February, 6pm | 26 February 5pm

Nexus Arts. Lion Arts Centre
Corner North Tce & Morphett St
Kaurna Yarta
Adelaide SA 5000

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220276®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadelaidefringe.com.au%2Ffringetix%2Funapologetic-af2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majestys Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years Photo
Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majesty's Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years
Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are back by popular demand! The public is invited to take an exclusive look at Her Majesty's Theatre as she celebrates her 110th birthday in 2023 with more tour dates on sale now.
THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe Photo
THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe
The John Lennon Songbook in Concert, starring John Lennon and Stewart D'Arrietta is coming to the Adelaide Fringe at the GC Grand Central @ the Arts Centre. Together with the fabulous Liverpool Band, Waters and D'Arrietta bring the newest instalment of their hugely successful interpretation of Lennon's music.
Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide In Photo
Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition
Adelaide Guitar Festival is set to strike a chord in 2023 with registrations now open for Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition.  
Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe Photo
Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe
At 39 years young, and 36.5 weeks pregnant, Adelaide's own internationally acclaimed cabaret darling, Amelia Ryan, will be waddling onto the stage with her latest creation…well, two of them; a brand new show and a brand new baby, basting in her belly.

More Hot Stories For You


THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide FringeTHE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe
January 19, 2023

The John Lennon Songbook in Concert, starring John Lennon and Stewart D'Arrietta is coming to the Adelaide Fringe at the GC Grand Central @ the Arts Centre. Together with the fabulous Liverpool Band, Waters and D'Arrietta bring the newest instalment of their hugely successful interpretation of Lennon's music.
Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar CompetitionAdelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition
January 19, 2023

Adelaide Guitar Festival is set to strike a chord in 2023 with registrations now open for Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition.  
Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide FringeAmelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe
January 18, 2023

At 39 years young, and 36.5 weeks pregnant, Adelaide's own internationally acclaimed cabaret darling, Amelia Ryan, will be waddling onto the stage with her latest creation…well, two of them; a brand new show and a brand new baby, basting in her belly.
DreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th YearDreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Year
January 17, 2023

DreamBIG 2023, the world's longest running children's festival, will return to Adelaide Festival Centre this May 17-27. The family program, launched today, focuses on the theme 'Our World,' and features more than 50 shows, activities, and exhibitions for audiences from babies to teenagers across 10 days.
Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023
January 17, 2023

English born writer, comedian, actor, radio and television presenter, Jason Manford, will tour Australia for the first time in April/May 2023.
share