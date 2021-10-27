Tarnanthi Art Fair Breaks Records With $1.4 Million In Sales

The 2021 Tarnanthi Art Fair, which ran as an online event from 15 - 18 October, closed with a record $1.4 million in sales, surpassing its previous record by 16%.

With buyers from across Australia and around the world including Asia, Europe and the USA, the Art Fair brought together thousands of works from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists for sale, spanning paintings, ceramics, sculpture, woven objects, jewellery, textiles, clothes and homewares. More than 2500 unique works of art will now be shipped to their new owners across the country and internationally.

Since 2015, more than $5.4 million of art has been sold at the Tarnanthi Art Fair, which operates under the Indigenous Art Code and supports the ethical production and sales of works of art by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. All proceeds go directly to the artists and art centres, delivering tangible economic benefits to communities.

Tarnanthi Artistic Director, Nici Cumpston OAM says, "Every dollar from sales made at the Tarnanthi Art Fair has a direct impact on artists, art centres and their communities. I'm thankful for the generosity of artists to share their deep culture with people across the globe who will have the opportunity to bring these important stories into their homes."

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says, "Art production is a vital source of income for remote communities and AGSA is proud to provide Tarnanthi Art Fair as an important platform that supports economic empowerment and cultural reslilience. It's a place for buyers to listen to First Nations artists, learn from their deep culture and appreciate the torrent of creativity that flows from art centres across Australia."

The Tarnanthi Art Fair forms part of Tarnanthi, the Art Gallery of South Australia's festival of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art that features the work of more than 1400 artists in exhibitions and events at AGSA and venues across South Australia until 30 January 2022.

Tarnanthi: Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art is presented by AGSA in partnership with BHP and with support from the Government of South Australia. For full program details, visit agsa.sa.gov.au.