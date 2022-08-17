Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Come to Adelaide's Botanic Gardens This Spring

Performances run 5 to 16 October, 2022.

Aug. 17, 2022  

This Spring school holidays, the adventurous Tinkerbell will fly into Adelaide Botanic Gardens and meet up with the fairies from A Midsummer Night's Dream to create an enchanting world of song and dance.

The cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom will join Tinkerbell on a magical quest to find her lost wings from 5 to 16 October, 2022.

The audience is encouraged to join in the fun and attend the show in their favourite fancy dress. Come as a fairy, an elf, a Jedi, a pirate or even your favourite superhero. All are welcome!

"We love seeing the little ones get dressed up and involved in the fun that is interactive theatre," said Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM. "Children are the most engaged and enthusiastic audience you can find, so it's a pleasure to be able to bring Tinkerbell to the stage, and a smile to their faces this spring."

Parents are encouraged to pack a picnic, pack the kids and make a day of the show at Adelaide Botanic Gardens.

"With a twist on the Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, it's not just about the children! These mischievous fairies deliver some hilarious chuckles for the adults as well as some fabulously catchy pop songs you won't mind hearing on repeat in the car. Audiences young and old will each take something unique from the show, and parents can enjoy a day out in the sunshine with the kids entertained - for a few hours at least!" Elston commented.

Direct from sell-out seasons in Sydney and Melbourne, this show is bound to dazzle Adelaide and should not be missed.





