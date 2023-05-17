THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY to return to Australia in August 2023

The tour kicks off 2 August!

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY to return to Australia in August 2023

Following SOLD-OUT performances in London's West End, a worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story continues to stun audiences across the globe. This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of Folk/Rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel and will return to Australia in August for national tour.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 2 August Adelaide Her Majesty's Theatre

Saturday 5 August Mandurah Boardwalk Theatre, MPAC

Sunday 6 August Perth Perth Concert Hall

Tuesday 8 August Melbourne Hamer Hall

Wednesday 9 August Brisbane QPAC

Wednesday 16 August Sydney Enmore Theatre

Saturday 19 August Sydney Riverside Theatre, Parramatta

Sunday 20 August Wollongong Anita's Theatre

Wednesday 21 August Sydney The Concourse, Chatswood

Thursday 24 AugustNewcastle Civic Theatre

Friday 25 August Canberra Canberra Theatre

Saturday 26 August Geelong Costa Hall, Geelong Arts Centre



The Simon & Garfunkel Story toured Australia in 2018 to sold out venues across Australia. This acclaimed production tells the fascinating tale of how two young boys from Queens, New York went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Starting from their humble beginnings as 50s Rock n Roll duo Tom & Jerry, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes you through all the songs and stories that shaped them, the dramatic split, their individual solo careers and ending with a stunning recreation of the legendary 1981 Central Park reunion concert.

Featuring 1960s photographs and film footage accompanied by a full band performing all their hits including Mrs Robinson', Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Scarborough Fair, The Boxer, The Sound Of Silence and many more, this is a show not to be missed by any fan of the music and era.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story features UK performers William Sharp as Paul Simon and Oliver Cave as Art Garfunkel. Both recent college graduates - William from the London College of Music and Oliver from the Royal Academy Of Music - the duo have been touring across the UK and Europe in these roles. They are accompanied by Leon Camfield on bass, Will Tuckwell on electric guitar and keyboards and Mat Swales on the drums.



Recommended For You