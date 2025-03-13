THE RAMBLING MAN: A TRAVEL SHOW... WITH LIES Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for some shady travel advice this Adelaide Fringe with the premiere of The Rambling Man: A Travel Show… with Lies live at the General Havelock! Straight from your TV screen to the stage comes The Rambling Man, your ultimate source for questionable travel tips and outright fibs, live and exclusive at the Adelaide Fringe. Performances continue through Saturday 23 March.

Join Adelaide filmmaker and raconteur Michael Zeitz (aka The Rambling Man, aka Mikey Zee) as he delivers a scathing review of his own TV show, in which the only thing more unpredictable than the destinations are the “facts” he’s presenting.

From Tokyo to Crete, Bali to San Francisco, Mykonos to Kangaroo Island – Michael will recount his tall tales and travel misadventures from The Rambling Man, which premiered late last year on Adelaide’s Channel 44 and Melbourne’s Channel 31.

Michael Zeitz says: “Join me, and together we will get to the bottom of why this travel show I made is such an appallingly deceitful and rambling mess. Who is to blame for letting it go so far as being publicly broadcasted? The sheep of Kangaroo Island are fair game, but the people of Greece, Bali and Japan deserve so much better. Lollies provided.”



From San Francisco sandwiches to Kangaroo Island castles, The Rambling Man is your one-stop shop for dubious travel advice. It’s An Idiot Abroad meets Travels with My Father, but with more lies, more laughs, and more ‘Did that really happen?’ moments.

Michael Zeitz is the Director of John Dory Media and a partner in the comedy production company The Wether Bureau.

If facts aren't your thing, this is the show you’ve been waiting for.

