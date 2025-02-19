THE BIG BUBBLE SHOW Comes to Her Majesty's in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK’s incredible Samsam Bubbleman, the world’s leading expert in soap bubbles, holder of twelve Guinness World Records, with over 30 years’ experience and seen by hundreds of thousands worldwide will be performing on Tuesday 15 & Wednesday 16 April at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide.

The Big Bubble Show combines astonishing bubble magic, side-splitting comedy, audience participation and dazzling lighting to create a unique and mesmerizing theatrical experience for the entire family.

In 2000, Samsam’s passion for bubbles led him to set up Bubble Inc - the World's biggest bubble toy shop, and over the years he has trained a team of Bubbleologist performers who perform nationally and internationally. The 2020 Guinness Book of World Records includes Samsam’s 12 records including The World's Biggest Bubble, The Most People INSIDE a Giant Bubble (50) and the World's Biggest Frozen Bubble.

