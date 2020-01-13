THE BALLAD OF MULAN Will Make its Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

Don't expect a fluffy Disney tale here, this Mulan is visceral. She is a warrior, a fighter, a woman who survived in a very male world for ten years without discovery. There is no perfect make-up, no singing animals, just a gritty story of a soldier. Michelle Yim (The Empress and Me) brings to life our Chinese heroine whose legend inspired Disney's 'Mulan'.

Woman, warrior, Legend. For ten years Mulan disguised as a man, has fought for the Chinese Empire, but the fighting is coming to an end, one last battle and she will be going home - but how can she return to her old life, become a woman again, does she even want to? A search for identity in a violent world.

Writer Ross Ericson, whose solo show The Unknown Soldier officially sold out at Edinburgh Fringe 2016 and garnered great reviews in Adelaide Fringe from critics and audience alike, has returned to the original text, a 6th Century Chinese poem, and tried to fill in the gaps to explore the true identity of one of the most revered women in China.

The Ballad Of Mulan is produced by Grist to the Mill Productions, who is also bringing Moby Dick, Renfield: In the Shadow of the Vampire, and Gratiano to the Adelaide Fringe 2020 at the Bakehouse.

Web: www.gristtheatre.co.uk Twitter: @gristtheatre Facebook: gristtothemill

LISTING INFORMATION

Venue:

Bakehouse Theatre - Studio, 255 Angas St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

Time:

18:00 Running Time: 60mins Dates: 3, 7 & 12 March 2020

Tickets:

Full Price: $25, Concession: $20, Child: $20, Family: $72, Group (6+) $18, BankSA: $19:50, Fringe Member $19:50, Cheap Tuesday: $15

Bookings:

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-ballad-of-mulan-af2020





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You