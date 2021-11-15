Sydney Will Experience An Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY in February 2022

Sydney, get ready for an immersive experience like no other. Step into the world of Gatsby in THE GREAT GATSBY, an original, immersive production Inspired by the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald and supported by The Arts RISE Grants. THE GREAT GATSBY opens in February 2022 in a specially designed, stylish labyrinth at Wonderland Bar, Potts Point.

Led by an ensemble of brilliantly talented Australian actors, GREAT GATSBY will offer audiences the opportunity to experience the story of Gatsby as they have never seen it before. Expect secret rendezvous, dramatic confrontations, bootleg gin and a party that only Gatsby could throw.

The audience inhabits the character of Nick Carraway, as he tells a tragic love story. Midwest native Nick arrives in 1922 New York in search of the American dream. A would-be writer, he moves in next-door to millionaire Jay Gatsby and across the bay from his cousin Daisy and her philandering husband, Tom. Nick becomes drawn into the captivating world of the wealthy and, as he bears witness to their illusions and deceits, pens a tale of impossible love, dreams, and tragedy.

A fable of the Jazz Age, of enchantment and illusion, of a world where love and dreams are pursued and betrayed, this immersive adaption of the much-loved story has been created to blur the boundaries of conventional theatre. It will allow audiences to explore and immerse themselves into the world of The Great Gatsby through a choose-your-own-adventure-style production that will make everyone's experience personal and unique.

THE GREAT GATSBY is directed by Beth Daly, designed by Brendan de la Hay and produced by Viral Ventures and Immersive Theatre. Producer Aaron Robuck said, "This is going to be a theatre production like no other. With only 40 audience members per performance, everyone will explore the world of Gatsby up-close and personal in their own individual way. A real rollercoaster ride guided by the classic story and complex characters."

For more information, visit explorehidden.com