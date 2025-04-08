Stars Nominated For Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk Of Fame

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Australians can now vote online to help choose the next artist to have their name set in lights on Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame, with 14 top performers from 2024 on the shortlist.

Nominees include celebrated actress Miriam Margolyes for her Oh Miriam! Live! Tour, Singaporean actress and comedian Koh Chieng Mun for her performance in OzAsia Festival's Por Por's Big Fat Surprise Wedding, American jazz legend Herbie Hancock for his sold-out show Herbie Hancock, British actress Joanna Lumley for her two sold-out performances of Me & My Travels, and English actor and Monty Python member Eric Idle for his show Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!

Australian nominees include the iconic Missy Higgins for her sold-out The Second Act Tour, the talented Ruva Ngwenya for her role as Tina Turner in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Justine Clark for her portrayal of Julia Gillard in State Theatre Company South Australia's production of Julia, ARIA award winning musician Dan Sultan for his performance with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, and South Australian talents Chris Pitman for Shore Break and The Zep Boys for their tribute show Zeppelin Soars Again.

Nominees from Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 include the legendary Patti LuPone for My Life in Notes, the dynamic Reuben Kaye for his sold-out show The End, and the festival's own Artistic Director Virginia Gay for hosting and performing in The 2024 Variety Gala.

The winners will join more than 130 names of the great artists who have graced the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre since it opened in 1973 and whose names shine bright on the walkway overlooking the River Torrens / Karrawirra Parri.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “The nominees for this year's Walk of Fame reflect the exceptional talent and range of artists who graced our stages in 2024. Stretching across our venues along the riverbank and the Festival Plaza precinct, the Walk of Fame honours the rich legacy of Adelaide Festival Centre and the incredible artists who have performed here.”

Each year three stars are added to the walkway – in addition to the public choice, two more stars are selected by Adelaide Festival Centre Trust and a panel of arts critics. Last year's public choice recipient was beloved South Australian entertainer, Hans (Matt Gilbertson), accomplished singer-songwriter and Barkindji woman Nancy Bates won the critics star and legendary Australian entertainer Patti Newton AM received the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust star.

Minister for Arts, the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “The Walk of Fame at Adelaide Festival Centre is a fantastic way to recognise the incredible artists who have performed there. I look forward to seeing who will get a star for 2025.”

Vote online at https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/digital/vote-now-for-walk-of-fame-stars

