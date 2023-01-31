Seann Walsh Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2023

Seann Walsh is heading back on tour in Australia! Performances begin on 30 March.

"Hello, Seann here. Did you know that comedians have to write their own blurb? I find that absolutely insane. What am I meant to say? "I'm fantastic, come and look at me talk?" I don't know. It's me. I do stand-up. I'm coming to Australia in March/April.

I guess I can start with the fact I renamed the tour. Sticking with Same Again? felt a bit triggering after the recent years we've had. So, it is now called Back from the Bed. Some of the material will be the same as I had always planned and some of it will be new because it will be difficult to avoid mentioning the last couple of years in which millions of decent people tragically lost their lives to TikTok."

Seann has starred in series 1-3 of The Stand Up Sketch Show, (ITV2) Netflix's Flinch, Live at The Apollo, Tonight at The London Palladium, (ITV) Celebrity Juice, Play To The Whistle (ITV), Team Captain for Virtually Famous, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Alan Carr's Chatty Man (C4), Comedians Solve World Problems (Comedy Central), and regular appearances on The Jonathan Ross Show.

This show was nominated for Best Show of the Fringe, Edinburgh 2022. Hurry, this will sell out!

Tour Dates

Melbourne Trades Hall 30 March - 23 April

Sydney Factory Theatre Tuesday 25 April