SIX Star Kala Gare Comes to Adelaide in September

After delighting audiences with stunning vocals and incredible performances in musical tour de forces such as SIX and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Kala Gare is bringing a night of original music to Adelaide for the first time, backed by a full band comprised of local talent.

This soothing catalogue of stunning original genre-queer music from Kala’s debut EP Closer to Home, alongside never before heard new tracks, is a love letter to finding yourself and the dream of courage it takes to meet your inner world with honesty and grace. These songs are about removing the layers that aren’t yours anymore, shedding what no longer serves and allowing the raw to be exposed and loved.

Join Kala as she walks that road closer to home through synthy pop dreamscapes to full hearted chest pumping big band soul and gospel. Through courageous heartfelt lyrics and musical craftsmanship, Kala takes you from profound gentility to dirty grooves, bursting into euphoric choruses fuelled with the joy of self-acceptance culminating in a night of celebration and powerful music.

Kala Gare is a certified musical theatre star in Australia, thanks in large part to her debuting the role of Anne Boleyn in the Australian tour of international, Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon SIX! Her breathtaking vocals and undeniable charisma have cemented her a loyal fanbase across the country and she can’t wait to return to see her Adelaide fans.



Following in the footsteps of artists like Renee Rapp, Kala is stepping into her power as an original singer-songwriter that is all heart and holds nothing back. Her upcoming Debut EP ‘Closer to Home’ is a genre queer, soul filled exploration of identity, queerness and the joys of self acceptance.

Kala Gare in Concert presented by Preachrs Productions & The Lot Theatre plays Nexus Arts in Adelaide on September 12. Tickets range from $35 - $45 and are on sale from https://rb.gy/lq1irm or TodayTix.

