SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to Adelaide

Tune your air guitar and raise your rock salute, Adelaide! Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit rock musical, School of Rock is coming to Adelaide Festival Centre.

School of Rock will premiere at the Festival Theatre in March 2020 with a waitlist now open for those wanting to be first in line for tickets when they go on pre-sale late September.

Since opening on Broadway to critical acclaim in 2015, School of Rock has been playing to packed houses across the globe. It has smashed box office records, garnered rave reviews, earned four Tony nominations, and won both the 2017 Oliver for Outstanding Achievement in Music and the 2017 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

The production has already thrilled audiences in Melbourne, China, South Korea and Brisbane this year and will play in Auckland and Sydney starring Brent Hill as wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, for which he won the 2019 Helpmann Award for BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL.

Based on the hit film starring Jack Black, School of Rock follows dropout Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who tries to earn some extra cash by posing as a teacher at a prestigious prep school. But Dewey isn't going to teach his straight-laced students algebra or arithmetic, oh no. These kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock 'n' roll band of all time.

With a new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by three-time Tony nominee Glenn Slater, book by Downton Abbey's Oscar winning Julian Fellowes, School of Rock will have the whole house rocking.

The full adult cast bring together some of Australia's leading stage performers who are joined on stage by an extraordinarily talented cast of pintsized musical prodigies, aged nine to 13 years of age, to deliver a hilarious and heartwarming night in the theatre that is part musical and part rock concert that delights and inspires in equal measure! Stay tuned for further cast announcements for the Adelaide season.

Suitable for all ages, School of Rock will 'stick it to the man' and blow the roof off Adelaide Festival Centre this March!

To join the waitlist: adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/rockwaitlist





