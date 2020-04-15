SALA Festival Changes Format in 2020; Invites Artists to Contribute Online

As galleries, restaurants and community spaces close, arts organisations are looking for new ways to stay open to creativity and connection. South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival is committed to the vision of creating and sustaining an environment in which South Australian visual artists are supported, valued and celebrated.

Therefore, in 2020 SALA is encouraging artists of all skill levels to exhibit in new and unique ways to reflect the current climate of restricted movement for all South Australians. SALA will run from 1 - 31 August with the SALA program in digital form only via the SALA website and app.

"In these changing and challenging times connection to our community is so important and so we encourage everyone to tap into their creativity to find inspiration to navigate the current situation," said Kate Moskwa, SALA CEO. "While we do not know what restrictions will be in place in August we are excited by the opportunity to present SALA in new and innovative ways in 2020."

"Whether you're creating digital content or work that can be accessed while observing physical distancing protocols we want artists to feel emboldened to try something new. This is a time to experiment with your arts practice and take creative risks. The world is looking to engage in different ways and art plays a critical role in how we connect with one another. There are no limitations on creativity and imagination."

SALA invites registrations for exhibitions and other activities which can be accessed either online or while complying with physical distancing measures and encourages those who have already started planning their event to have a rethink and see if it can be presented in a different format.

Possibilities include online exhibitions or experiences, DIY walking tours, recording an artist talk, giving a Facebook Live studio tour. For now registrations which do not follow South Australian State Government restrictions will not be accepted.

In 2020 SALA is proud to offer FREE registrations across all event categories. "We know artists and venues have been doing it tough and we hope that the community will be able to utilise their time in isolation to get creative!" said Kate Moskwa.

SALA has launched a new website which will help people navigate participating in SALA as an artist, venue or audience member. Exhibition registrations are open to visual artists of all experience levels, with the only requirement being they must be a current resident of South Australia. Registering is quick and easy with SALA's online form.

Thanks to SALA's Partners' flexibility and generosity, many of the SALA Awards will run in 2020, are free to enter and open to all registered artists. Visit the SALA website to browse the list of awards available.

Registrations are now open and will remain open throughout August - get in contact with SALA to discuss your ideas early to allow time to consider how you might participate this year. SALA 2020 will run from 1 - 31 August. For more information, visit: www.salafestival.com for details.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You