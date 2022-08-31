SALA Festival Award Winners Announced

The 25th South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival finished today with 648 events and a record number of 11,865 artists participating in 585 venues across South Australia.

The 2022 award winners were announced at the Finissage Party closing event at the SALA Hub, Queen's Theatre, with both emerging and established artists receiving awards in recognition of their artistic practice.

The SALA Awards recognise South Australian creatives doing exceptional work in their field, the artists, curators and venues that support them.

SALA Festival CEO Kate Moskwa said "The 2022 finalists produced some incredibly original and innovative work in exhibitions across South Australia. Our awards recognise artists working across different media, subject matter, age, and level of experience as well as curators, venues and school participation. The judges visited exhibitions state-wide to select the winners and commended the high quality of entries this year.

Congratulations to all the artists, venues and curators who have participated this year, the 2022 SALA Festival has been a huge success with exhibitions and events attendance returning to pre-pandemic levels. Some exhibitions continue into September so check the SALA app to see what is still open and visit Shop SALA (shopsala.com.au) to purchase South Australian art year-round."

Emmaline Zanelli, Kurt Bosecke, & Eloise Holoubek won the City of Adelaide Incubator Award. This award is open to artists at any stage of their career, working in any medium whose work explores and/or celebrates the experience of the City. Emmaline, Kurt and Eloise were awarded $7,000 and will participate in a public program at the City Library before SALA Festival 2023, sharing their creative practice with the community.

The Advertiser's Contemporary Art Award is for the most outstanding work in any medium. Deborah Prior won a cash prize of $5,000 for her exhibition 'On the Third Day' at JamFactory, Seppeltsfield. Deborah transforms recycled textiles into craft objects that explore bodily agency, Feminist modes of production, and the personal and social histories of domestic work.

The Unitcare Services Digital Media Award seeks to encourage experimentation in new media and is for artists working in digital art including computer, moving image, virtual, interactive, sound, and internet platforms. Emmaline Zanelli, Kurt Bosecke, & Eloise Holoubek won the award and cash prize of $5,000 for their work 'Impressive and Vibrant Fantasy Buffet' at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Anna Révész was awarded The City Rural Emerging Artist Award and a cash prize of $2,500 for her exhibition 'Divine Machina' at praxis Artspace. This award is for artists in the early stages of their career, with under five years professional experience.

The City of Unley Active Aging Award is for artists over the age of 60, celebrating the City of Unley's involvement with SALA and its commitment to promoting and supporting an active ageing approach. This year's award went to Saxon Rudduck for his exhibition 'Fault Lines Furniture' at North Street Studio. Saxon won a cash prize of $2,000 and an exhibition space in Unley for SALA Festival in 2023.

The Don Dunstan Foundation Award is for artists whose work explores social justice themes which align with the objectives and priorities of the Don Dunstan Foundation including homelessness; mental health; migration (including cultural and ethnic diversity); economic equality and justice; Aboriginal economic empowerment and reconciliation; human rights; or Don Dunstan himself. Allison Chhorn won the award and cash prize of $1,000 for her exhibition 'Skin Shade Night Day' exhibited at ACE Gallery. Allison's work explores themes of migrant displacement, trauma and post-memory.

The City of Onkaparinga Contemporary Curator Award is for contemporary curators to foster and support curatorial practice within the City of Onkaparinga. Sarah Northcott won the award for the exhibition 'Nature and Consciousness' at The Main Gallery and a cash prize of $1,000 and a supported opportunity to curate a [GRAFTd] exhibition at Sauerbier House during SALA 2023.

In 2022, SALA Festival presents a brand-new opportunity to South Australian photographic artists and image-makers. Presented in partnership with Atkins Lab, Centre for Creative Photography, and praxis ARTSPACE, the SALA Solo Photographic Opportunity is a multi-faceted prize to a photographer who takes part in SALA 2022, boosting their practice with a solo exhibition, resources, and mentorship. David Hume was awarded the inaugural SALA Solo Photographic Opportunity and will present a solo photographic exhibition of new work in SALA Festival 2023.

The Hither & Yon Venue Award and Credit Union SA School Awards will be announced later in September with award winners detailed on the SALA website and via social media.