Review: KISSING THE WITCH at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide

Old fairytales reinvented

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023 Photo 1 Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023
Review: MR BAILEY'S MINDER at St. Jude's Hall, Brighton Photo 2 Review: MR BAILEY'S MINDER at St. Jude's Hall, Brighton
Dara O'Briain Will Embark on Australian Tour in November With SO...WHERE WERE WE? Photo 3 Dara O'Briain Will Embark on Australian Tour in November With SO...WHERE WERE WE?
Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours Back By Popular Demand Photo 4 Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours Back By Popular Demand

Review: KISSING THE WITCH at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Thursday 10th August 2023.

Kissing The Witch, by Irish author and playwright, Emma Donoghue, is the current production from the University of Adelaide Theatre Guild. Beauty and the Beast, Donkeyskin, The Goose Girl, and The Little Mermaid are each reinterpreted from a feminist and queer viewpoint, with the addition of one new tale. Her book, of the same title, from which she adapted the play, contains thirteen fairytales.

In her book, the tales are given new titles. The Tale of the Rose is based on Madame le Prince de Beaumont’s Beauty and the Beast, The Tale of the Handkerchief is based on the Grimms’ tale of the Goose Girl, The Tale of the Skin is based on the Grimms’ tale of Donkeyskin, The Tale of the Voice is based on Hans Andersen’s Little Mermaid, and The Tale of the Kiss, we are told, “is not based on any source text, but suggested by various folk motifs about oracles and magic helpers, discussed in Marina Warner’s, From the Beast to the Blonde.”

The sections are linked by the central character from one tale then coaxing their story out of the central character in the next tale. Some visit the witch, one becomes the witch, and one kisses the witch.

Directed by Imogen Deller-Evans, it features Susan Cilento (first woman), Ellie-May Enright (second woman), Michelle Hrvatin (third woman), and Sam Wiseman (man), each of whom play several characters. Helen Moriss provides solo violin background music throughout, from upstage.

Perhaps inexperience in direction, or in some of the cast or, possibly, opening night nerves, saw the start as actors acting. The lines were there, delivered rather statically, and the moves were there, but the characters didn’t immediately appear. The emotional connection wasn’t there. Gradually, though, it settled down, and a range of characters developed, with a consequential growth in depth of the interactions between the characters, and audience engagement. With the first night over, it is to be expected that future runs should start more confidently. Watch, especially, for some of the moving moments between Cilento and Enright.

Placed in the centre of the stage, in the middle of a round carpet, is an ancient heater, surrounded by odds and ends which are used and returned during the play. It is, in effect, an onstage props desk. More items are all around the edge of the stage, and three more carpets are upstage. Various bits of furniture are further upstage, in front of a screen composed of numerous white net sheets. Set changes are carried out by the cast. This interesting set design is by Thomas Brogden. The lighting design is by Stephen Dean, another of his well-considered pieces. Yolanda Tree designed the costumes, some of which were quite elaborate.

There are some interesting variations on those old fairytales that challenge presupposed perceptions, bringing them into the modern world. The production should achieve its potential, so book your tickets.

Photography, Christian Best.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
FLIGHT Comes to HOTA, Home of the Arts in September Photo
FLIGHT Comes to HOTA, Home of the Arts in September

Following hugely successful seasons in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane, the thrilling 360-degree multi-sensory DARKFIELD experience, FLIGHT, is preparing to land at HOTA, Home of the Arts in Surfers Paradise on 7 September 2023 for a strictly limited season. 

2
Phil Wang Will Embark On Australian Tour Photo
Phil Wang Will Embark On Australian Tour

Hot off the heels of his critically-acclaimed Netflix special, David Letterman appearance, role on Life & Beth with Amy Schumer, and sold out runs in the US, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the UK, Phil Wang returns to Australia with his hit show Wang In There, Baby!.

3
Dara OBriain Will Embark on Australian Tour in November With SO...WHERE WERE WE? Photo
Dara O'Briain Will Embark on Australian Tour in November With SO...WHERE WERE WE?

Dara O’Briain is back on tour with a brand new live stand-up show.  So… Where Were We? will see Dara travel across Australia in November which will include a performance at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

4
A NEW BRAIN Comes to The Star Theatre One Photo
A NEW BRAIN Comes to The Star Theatre One

David Gauci and his Davine Productions music theatre company is celebrating 10 years with another highly anticipated South Australian debut show. 

From This Author - Barry Lenny

Review: MR BAILEY'S MINDER at St. Jude's Hall, BrightonReview: MR BAILEY'S MINDER at St. Jude's Hall, Brighton
Review: GIRL SHUT YOUR MOUTH at The Breakout, at The MillReview: GIRL SHUT YOUR MOUTH at The Breakout, at The Mill
Review: THE FLICK at Stirling Community TheatreReview: THE FLICK at Stirling Community Theatre
Review: COLOURS OF SPAIN – ADELAIDE GUITAR FESTIVAL 2023 at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival CentreReview: COLOURS OF SPAIN – ADELAIDE GUITAR FESTIVAL 2023 at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KISSING THE WITCH
Little Theatre (8/10-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
The Arts Theatre (9/01-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Legally Blonde the Musical
The Arts Theatre (10/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next to Normal
Queens Theatre (10/12-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A New Brain
The Star Theatre One (10/13-10/21)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You