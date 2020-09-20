Peter Combe Will Perform His Greatest Hits Live At Her Majesty's Theatre

This is the first large-scale family event to be held in the redeveloped theatre, on December 12.

For the first time, legendary children's entertainer Peter Combe OAM will perform all of his best songs in the one magical live performance at the stunning Her Majesty's Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale for the Peter Combe Greatest Hits Show, the first large-scale family event to be held in the redeveloped theatre, on December 12.

Across a career spanning four decades, Combe has captivated generations of Australian families with fun and catchy original songs like Wash Your Face in Orange Juice and The Silly Postman.

The Bellyflop in a Pizza band and the Fabulous Combettes - a group of six local children on backing vocals - will join Combe on stage for his Greatest Hits Show in a musical and visual extravaganza featuring stunning video projections for each song.

Combe said he was thrilled to premiere the show in his hometown of Adelaide: "It'll be so wonderful after all these months to once again perform to a live audience! I'm also very excited for the show to be in the iconic and newly redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre. People have been asking me to do this for many years - a show with not just some of the hits but all of them... Toffee Apple, Newspaper Mama, Spaghetti Bolognaise, Juicy Juicy Green Grass, Chopsticks, Mr Spook, Tadpole Blues, The Silly Postman, Happy Christmas to You and the biggest of all, with over two million streams on Spotify, Wash Your Face in Orange Juice, originally known as Mr Clicketty Cane."

Critical acclaim for Combe's work has included three ARIA awards and six nominations, with 1987's Toffee Apple being the first-ever children's album to win an ARIA.

Seven of his albums have achieved Gold and two reached Platinum. Combe has a plaque on Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame, and earlier this year he received an Order of Australia Medal for his contribution to the performing arts.

Other exhilarating experiences on offer to families this December include Christmas Junior Proms by the Adelaide Youth Orchestra as part of Adelaide Festival Centre's Something on Saturday program.

The orchestra will present a joyful concert for children aged one to two years in Adelaide Festival Centre's Banquet Room on Saturday, December 5.

Something on Saturday (SOS) has enchanted thousands of children with memorable and affordable live performances for more than 40 years and is returning to Adelaide Festival Centre for the first time since March.

SOS Programming Executive Kellie Nicol: "We are delighted to be bringing back SOS for another show in 2020 following the success of Dr AudiYO's Giant Adventure earlier this year. Christmas Junior Proms is a fantastic annual concert from the Adelaide Youth Orchestra and features a talented ensemble of promising young musicians. It's a great way to celebrate the festive season and hopefully inspire a whole new generation of classical music performers and enthusiasts."

Don't miss these fun and festive family shows this December! Tickets on sale now at bass.net.au or on 131 246.

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You