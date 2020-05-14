Performance Artist Makes Australian Debut LIVE From His Apartment In Washington, D.C.

Social distancing from 16,837.98 kilometers!

Currently under a stay-at-home order inside his apartment located a 4 km walk from the Embassy of Australia in Washington, D.C., American performance artist Brian Feldman has wanted to be part of the Adelaide Fringe (the largest open access arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere) for over a decade. It only took a global pandemic to finally make it happen.

As part of FringeVIEW, Adelaide Fringe's answer to the coronavirus crisis, Brian brings the online version of one of his signature projects to the new virtual stage of the second-largest annual arts festival in the world.

The best show you'll write all year, #txtshow (on the internet) is a completely interactive two screen performance, featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text"), who recites dialogue written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom.

Content warnings: MA15+: Based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity, this event may contain mature themes, profane language, and explicit sexual content. (All FringeVIEW events are self-rated. Adelaide Fringe is not liable for any incorrect rating.)

WHAT: #txtshow (on the internet)

WHO: Created and Performed by Brian Feldman

WHEN:

Sat 16 May @ 9:30pm ACST

Sun 17 May @ 2pm ACST (matinee)

Tue 19 May @ 9:30pm ACST

Thu 21 May @ 9:30pm ACST

Sat 23 May @ 9:30pm ACST

Sun 24 May @ 2pm ACST (matinee)

Mon 25 May @ 11:30pm ACST (late night)

Wed 27 May @ 9:30pm ACST

Fri 29 May @ 9:30pm ACST

Sun 31 May @ 2pm ACST (matinee)

All times are in Australian Central Standard Time (ACST).

RUNNING TIME: 45 minutes

WHERE: Zoom (on your computer, phone, or tablet)

After purchasing your FringeTIX, you will be sent a confirmation email from Adelaide Fringe containing a URL link to the Zoom Meeting.

PRICE: $21.80 includes Web Transaction Fee

(Buying with another currency? Check the exchange rate here.)

TICKETS: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/presented-by?presenter=Brian+Feldman+Projects

Facebook Event Page: j.mp/txtadl_fb

Hashtags: #txtshow #ADLfringe #FringeVIEW

Twitter: @txtshow @BrianFeldman @ADLfringe

Instagram: @brianfeldmanprojects @adlfringe

Brian Feldman is an award-winning performance artist and actor. He lives in Washington, D.C., a 4 km walk from the Embassy of Australia, and, as DCist noted, "In a city that has an advocacy group exploring how to "make D.C. weird" - and is still struggling - Brian Feldman is a shining beacon of eccentricity." Brian's work has been favorably compared to Marina Abramović, David Blaine, John Cage, Marcel Duchamp, Tehching Hsieh, and Andy Kaufman, and garnered worldwide media coverage on television, radio, in print, and online. Since 2003, he has presented 300+ performances of 125+ projects at 175+ venues and festivals through Brian Feldman Projects, one of North America's premiere presenters of experimental, time-based art. brianfeldman.com





